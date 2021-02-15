Memories.
They come up nearly everyday on my Facebook feed and take me back to what I was doing in years past on that day. Some of the memories make me laugh because it reminds me of how young I was and how I was still swimming my way through muddy waters to find out where I was going in life. Other memories bring back vivid and happy moments. The feel of peace, happiness and warmth blankets me as I reflect on the times that seem like they occurred a lifetime ago.
As I sit here on this frigid day, I glance at the memory tab only to see the memory of my husband and I in Hawaii. My initial reaction was how much I would love to be there with the ocean breeze caressing my face, the aroma of salt water and plumerias filling the air while taking a calming stroll along a nice sandy beach. How could I not want to go there when it is a balmy -5 degrees in Wyoming and 74 degrees in Hawaii? But once I got away from the idea of wanting to be there today, my mind went to being there 14 years ago.
This was our first big trip together as a couple. It was our first time to Hawaii, and while we were there we had so many firsts:
• The first time we left our toddler for an extended period of time.
• Our first helicopter ride.
• Our first c.r.a.z.y taxi driver experience.
• Our first experience of night life in a city (Honolulu) with street performers.
• My first time being stung by a jellyfish (and only time so far, I learned quickly).
• Our first dinner cruise and the first time I realized that I am from Wyoming and couldn’t handle being inside the cabin of the boat.
• Our first Luau.
All of these first-time experiences not only bring back memories of this trip but also memories of so many others of which have been welcomed, because in a time when it’s hard to embody happy and positive thoughts, it reminds us of what life is truly about. We shouldn’t stop making moments that produce an abundance of happiness, not only today but our future days.
It’s easy to get wrapped up in the stress and negativity that inevitably surrounds us each and every day, so take a bit of time and think of a moment that you did something you enjoyed or thought you would never get an opportunity to do, and share it. Be intentional on sharing your journeys as often as possible with others, and spread happiness, joy and positivity all around.
Let's change the tone of the world, one story at a time.