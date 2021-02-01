In my last article, I gave the directions on how you and your family members can use Zoom on your computer to visit with each other. Today, I would like to highlight some of the features that can enhance your visit and help you share family experiences from a distance.
To become more familiar with the Zoom program, you need to launch your Zoom program and set up a test visit where you can try out some of the features of the program. First, choose a time for your visit and make sure both of you are ready to get on your electronic device.
Once you have launched your test meeting, you will see a screen with the option to invite others. Here you will be able to send an email invite to your invited visitor. If you would like more information on how to invite others, go the web portal, zoom.us, to help you know how to create and launch a meeting.
To invite someone else, you must do so manually using your own email account. Next to the “join URL” link on this screen, there is an option to “copy this invitation.”
Clicking on this page element brings up a screen with all the important information required for the meeting, including the URL, of which the meeting ID is already embedded. Copy this to your clipboard, open your visitor’s email and paste the details into a new message, and invite away.
So, in short, your visitor will need the meeting URL, date and time, and a password if applicable.
Zoom screen
The first prompt will ask you to join with computer audio if you are on PC and will also give you the option to test your speaker and microphone. At the top right of the meeting window, you can choose to go full screen.
We are now going to go over the basic settings you need to know about your program.
1. Two fundamental options can be found in the bottom-left part of the black menu tab: the option to mute/unmute your microphone and either start/stop your camera. If you are using an external microphone, speaker or camera, open the arrow tabs next to these options to choose which equipment you want to use (external or inbuilt).
2. “Manage Participants” tab is particularly important. Under this tab, you can find “invite,” which is useful if you have forgotten to bring someone into a session.
3. “Speaker or Gallery view” At the top, you can pick one of two view options — but this only impacts how you view your visitors and not others. By default, Active Speaker is the default video layout — in which the person talking is ramped up to a larger screen — but there is also a gallery layout that brings in every participant on one screen through a grid.
4. “Share Screen” tab has several interesting features. When selected, under “Basic,” you can choose to share your PC screen with others, including your full desktop, browser or open applications. This is handy when you want to share some family photos. Be sure to practice this ahead of time so your sharing will run smoothly.
5. “Chat” tab on the main bar is designed for users to type out questions and messages to others on the program. Be sure to give this a try with your visitor.
6. “Record” option, which you may want to save the session to email a copy of it to others later. By default, no one except the host can record a session unless the host gives permission to do so.
7. “End Meeting” tab finishes the session. The host can end the meeting for everyone, but if the host must leave the meeting, it will end for everyone, unless the host has given permission for someone else to “host” the meeting.
Zoom best practices
• Double-check meeting default settings
• Test your audio and video as you join
• Use a USB-connected headset
• Mute your microphone when not speaking
• Position your webcam properly
• If hosting, connect from a large screen
• Use a stable/wired connection (rather than a wireless connection)
• Join meetings in quiet areas
• Check your lighting and background carefully
There are many advanced features to the Zoom program, but space limitations will not allow for us to cover more. To learn more about using Zoom, including short videos, please visit zoom.us. Have fun!