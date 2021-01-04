If you have not already been invited to a Zoom meeting, you probably will soon. In this age of social distancing, many groups and families are choosing to meet virtually. I would like to share some tips on getting started using virtual meeting software on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or your desktop computer.
Zoom is one of the most popular ways to do this. Book clubs, volunteer groups, families, Sunday school classes and businesses are using Zoom to communicate and conduct business. Chances are you’ve been invited to be part of a Zoom meeting.
Zoom is a computer program used to hold online virtual meetings on a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop or a desktop computer. If you have a camera, speakers and a microphone. It uses your computer’s or phone’s camera to show live video of all attendees. If you do not want to be on camera, that is fine, too. You can just display your name. Zoom uses your computer’s or phone’s microphone to let you talk to other meeting participants. If you do not have access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone, you can use a phone to dial into a meeting.
This article only covers joining and participating in a Zoom meeting that you have been invited to. If you want to know more about more advanced Zoom features like changing your background, raising your hand in a meeting, sharing your screen, and hosting your own meeting, you can go to Zoom’s Support Center at support.zoom.us/hc/en-us where you can find videos on any of the above topics.
Downloading Zoom
Zoom is a program that runs on your computer, phone, or tablet. You must download this program from the Zoom website. The free version of Zoom should meet all your needs. If you have received an email invitation to a Zoom meeting, click the link that says, “join Zoom meeting.” If this is the first time you have used Zoom, this link will take you to a website where you can download the Zoom program or app, depending on what device you are using.
On an iPhone or iPad: Go to the Apple App Store and search for “ZOOM Cloud Meetings.” Click “Get” to download and install the Zoom app. The Zoom app in the App Store.
On an Android phone or tablet: Go to the Google Play App Store and search for “Zoom Cloud Meetings.” Click “Install.”
On a computer: On the Download Center website zoom.us/download, click “Download” in the “Zoom Client for Meetings” section. Click the blue Download button to download Zoom from the website zoom.us/download After Zoom is downloaded, you must install it onto your computer. If you have an Apple computer, like a MacBook: Double-click the file called Zoom.pkg, which is typically saved to your Downloads folder. The installer program opens and guides you through the process. If you have a PC: Double-click the file called ZoomInstaller.exe file to install the program. Double-click ZoomInstaller.exe to install Zoom on your PC.
Join a meeting
After you install Zoom, there are a few different ways to join a Zoom meeting. You can click the link in your invitation email, go to the Zoom website and enter the meeting ID, or dial into the meeting on a phone. Click the link in an invitation email: If you have an email invitation, click “Join Zoom Meeting” in that email. This takes you to the Zoom website.
Go to the Zoom website: Go to zoom.us/join and enter the 9-digit meeting ID from your invitation email. If the meeting requires a password, that will be in your email, too. When you are on the Zoom website, if you are asked if you want to open Zoom, click “Open zoom.us.” Zoom opens, showing you a preview of your camera image. Then click either “Join with Video” or “Join without Video.” If you use video, other people in the meeting will see you. If not, they will just see your name. Next, Zoom asks about audio. Click “Join with Computer Audio” so you can hear and be heard in the meeting.
Dial into the meeting on a phone: If you do not have access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone, you can use a phone to dial into the meeting. The phone number to use will be in your invitation email.
Participate in a meeting
Once you have joined the meeting, you can see and hear other participants. Each participant is represented by a square that displays their face (if they have chosen to join with video) or just their name.
If you are in a large meeting, make sure your microphone is muted. Your computer microphone is sensitive, and if you are unmuted, it can pick up a lot of background noise. The mute button, which looks like a microphone, is in the bottom left corner of the Zoom screen. If the microphone has a red line through it, you are muted, and no one in the meeting can hear you. Click the button again to unmute yourself if you want to talk in the meeting. If the microphone has no red line through it, you can be heard in the meeting. Only one person in the meeting can talk at a time. Zoom indicates who is speaking by highlighting their image with a yellow square.
There is also a chat feature in Zoom, where you can type messages to other participants. Participants can send messages to everyone in the meeting, or just certain participants. However, after the meeting, the host can view the transcript of all chats, so it is not entirely private. If there is a message for you in the chat, a notification appears on the Chat button, which looks like a speech bubble. Click that button to open the chat window.
Leave a Zoom meeting
Click “Leave Meeting” on the bottom right corner to leave the meeting.
Editor's note: This is the first installment of a two-part series about virtual meetings.