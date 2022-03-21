If you’re like me, you might agree that “COVID” and “pandemic” should be added to the list of seven dirty words (rest in peace, George Carlin). They conjure up memories of uncertainty, isolation and loneliness, among other negative emotions. But while I’m fortunate to keep those feelings in my rearview mirror, they continue to be a reality for many people within our community.
Picture an elderly woman living alone without the support of nearby family. She can no longer drive, thus prohibiting her from picking up groceries or visiting with friends. Loneliness and isolation are her daily companions. The one bright spot in her day is when a driver arrives with her home-delivered meal from The Hub on Smith; this not only offers her the nourishment she needs, but it gives her one-on-one, human interaction and, in turn, hope.
This scenario is common among recipients of The Hub’s home-delivered meals program. Like many social services, we have seen an increasing need in our community and this program is growing exponentially. Warning: I’m going to use the dirty “C” word again. Prior to COVID, our drivers delivered 160-180 meals each day. Currently, we’re averaging 240 per day. I’m not a math expert, but that is a significant increase. The Hub is blessed to have incredible volunteers. Of the nearly 300 people that give their time to our organization, more than two-thirds of them help with our home-delivered meals program. With the growth we’re experiencing, we’re adding routes and need additional drivers. If you’re a family looking for a way to give back to the community, a business seeking a meaningful team building activity, or a church group with a desire to help your neighbors, this could be a great opportunity for you. Plus, there are perks: drivers receive a free meal for delivering and have the ability to pick their day(s)/schedule. If you can’t commit every week, you can choose to be a sub. The biggest perk, though, is that you will make someone’s day each time you deliver.
As much as we may want to forget the darkest times of the past couple of years, it is important to recognize that some of our neighbors haven’t had the luxury of escaping them. If you feel inspired to help these patrons, or just want to learn more about the home delivered meals program, I encourage you to contact The Hub on Smith. When you serve as a driver, you’re delivering more than just a meal; you may be the only contact and source of hope in a person’s day.