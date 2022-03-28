Spring is officially here! Most of us are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Wyoming spring. Spring and summer may lead to thoughts of a garden.
I’d love to share information and benefits of gardening — be it in your own yard or in a community garden. Sheridan has several community gardens. I am most familiar with Sagebrush Community Garden, where we are currently full with 47 plots ready for cultivation.
This land is owned by the city of Sheridan. Plots are of various sizes and the fee is based on the size of the plot. The city of Sheridan provides water, compost, mulch and tools like hoes, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, etc. The gardener is responsible for items like a hose and hand tools they wish to use in their garden plot.
Sagebrush Community Garden enjoys partnering with other local organizations in the community like Rooted in Wyoming, AARP, The Food Group and local master gardeners.
A garden can be very rewarding and reaping the benefits of nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and veggies is a gift to yourself and your family. Most people will agree that any vegetable fresh out of the garden is more flavorful than anything you can buy at the supermarket.
Another health benefit of having a garden is getting out in the fresh air and sunshine. A hat and sunscreen are certainly a must. By their nature, community gardens provide social networks. Sharing resources and knowledge with one another builds friendships and from what several gardeners have shared with me, improve mental health and social isolation. A couple of our plots are shared by several people, including a group of gardeners from The Hub on Smith.
AARP has provided a couple of plots at Sagebrush Community Garden for people older than the age of 50 in the last couple years. In next month’s AARP article, a local physical therapist will be sharing information and tips regarding a variety of ways for people of any age to garden safely but especially our senior population. Our community garden has gardeners ranging in age from Sagebrush Elementary students to people in their 80s. Watch for the article and use these tips at home or at a community garden.
Gardens have been an important aspect of many cultures in history. In the past, community gardens were commonly used to provide food for families year-round. During World War II, victory gardens were an important food source for American families. When several of Sheridan’s community gardens were started about 12 years ago, our local Veterans Affairs Health Care System started a victory garden, which was offered to any veteran and their families. This garden still exists today.
Remember that gardens can produce and produce and produce! There are people and places that are very grateful to have your extra veggies donated to them. Please do not hesitate to look into a garden space and improve your health and well-being while sharing your extra produce with others. I believe Vitamin F — friendship — is one of the best vitamins in the world.