“Kids are just naturally nice.”
University of Wyoming product and current student teacher at Highland Park Elementary School Cheyenne Archuleta told me that a couple weeks ago, and I tend to agree.
Folks often speak about childhood innocence and wonder, the honest mouths of babes and “kids say the darndest things,” (remember the show? Circa 1998-2000 and pre-criminal Bill Cosby).
Archuleta naturally mentioned that in conversation with me about her students participating in the English and arts after-school program. Collaboratively, the Highland Park teachers are working with children — during precious after-school hours — to integrate social-emotional learning during a super tough time in our world. War continues in the background of COVID-19 concerns, a presidential election, social and racial unrest and a general unkind rhetoric.
With the help of good examples at the helm — I’m looking at you, Highland’s after-school teachers — this group of 30-some students have transformed our Opinions page on a day where most people will feel a twinge of anxiety due to the outcome of a particular presidential race. In addition, I fully expect these golden-hearted children to also be impacting their friendships, relationships, home lives and, eventually, the world. Every teacher’s dream, right?
Cheyenne explained to me when she first brought up the project of making homemade storybooks for patients sequestered in a nursing home during the pandemic, the students shot forward with ideas about how to make the best book, because only the best could do for the beloved senior citizens.
She’s right. Kids are just naturally nice.
Even parents subconsciously recognize that. It could be a bit that kids get away with cute stuff like homemade cards when adults don’t, but I can tell you the spreading of joy and kindness by my niece and nephew’s homemade cards sent like clockwork on every holiday through the mail inspires me to pay that kindness forward.
So, thank you, Highland Park Elementary after-school students and teachers for transforming what is typically our most complained-about page in the newspaper into a ray of hope, kindness and joy.
Let’s all learn a lesson from these children today. Instead of divisiveness, arguments and angry words, opt for camaraderie, discussions that involve speaking and listening and encouraging words. Text a friend that you’re thinking of them and you hope their day is bright and sunny. Call your mom back and don’t forget to thank her for what she’s done for you. Heck, take a page right out of the students’ book and make a homemade card to send to someone in the nursing home.
Ease your anxiety by making time for exercise and time with the people you love. And while you await results from local and national elections, take a minute to read these letters of gratefulness from the minds of children.