Time, talent, treasure has so much meaning.
I’m often reminded of the amazing work volunteers do in our community, state and all over the world. We see this work even more during the holidays. Salvation Army bell ringers — we wish we could put something in their buckets every time we see someone standing out in the frigid cold doing this work. Church groups and other organizations step up and reach out to those that may need an extra hand. Sheridan Media does their Christmas Wish Campaign every year where local businesses, private individuals and many volunteers work to make this a huge success.
AARP works very much behind the scenes supporting communities and individuals. AARP offered a grant opportunity to businesses that supports the senior population in Wyoming. The Sheridan County YMCA and Life Link of Sheridan County were very fortunate to have been selected from the Sheridan area to receive grants. I share this information because it takes many volunteers to accomplish the great things so many organizations do in our community.
If you are looking for a great way to help others, learn new skills and experiences and meet new people, there are many, many organizations in our community that would welcome your support. A couple weeks ago I received an invitation to support an organization and it asked, “can you give one, two, three hours a month or more?” Most of us can probably carve out an hour a month or more to support a need in our community.
Our AARP Community Action Team cannot meet in person because of our national COVID-19 restrictions, but we are still able to make a difference. This year we delivered 275 AARP bags, cards and medallions to veterans in Sheridan and Johnson counties. We would have liked to thank each veteran individually but were not able to have that in-person connection.
AARP supports our local community food banks yearly knowing that many people will benefit from the truckloads of food delivered, even when we cannot meet with people on a one-on-one basis. AARP focuses on people age 50 and older, veterans and caregivers.
We spent Christmas at our son and daughter-in-law’s home, and they help us out with any of our technology needs. Our son mentioned that he would like to get involved in their community but wasn’t sure what he could do. I suggested he contact the local senior center or a home care organization and offer to be tech support to their clients that may need help with their new Christmas tech toys. It isn’t always easy for some of us (seniors) to navigate the ever-changing technology world.
Each of us has something we can do to give back to our community. I see the generosity of volunteerism every day. Even if you are not able to drive somewhere to do volunteer work, you may be able to call on others that are homebound to chat and brighten their day. It could be your friend or neighbor.
Share your time, talent or treasure.