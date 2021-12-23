Sometimes we should remind ourselves of some of the people who played an important part in Sheridan history.
One of those is Edward E. Gillette.
Gillette came to the Sheridan area when he surveyed the line for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy railroad. The railroad terminus in Sheridan was complete March 22, 1892. While in the area, Gillette did several significant things.
First, he met and married Hallie, who was the daughter of Wyoming pioneer Henry A. Coffeen. When Edward and Hallie were married in 1893, Henry Coffeen was serving a term in Washington, D.C., as the second congressman from Wyoming.
Before that, in March 1891, Edward Gillette and a survey party were the first to successfully traverse the Big Horn Canyon, a 55-mile slash in the earth located in Wyoming and Montana. In his book, "Locating the Iron Trail," published in 1925, Gillette describes the canyon.
“This canon (sic) was probably the last one in the United States to be explored throughout its entire length, the main reason for this being that the walls at the head and foot of the canon (sic) were practically impassable and that the walls on either side of the river formed a true box canon (sic) for the greater part of its distance.”
Gillette and his party made the trek on foot in the winter when the river was basically frozen over.
In the summer of 1893, Gillette explored the Bighorn Mountains near Sheridan. In his book, Gillette describes the event.
“During the summer of 1893, M. G. Swan, who had been the transitman on our railroad surveys, and myself, with a small pack outfit explored the Big Horn Mountains near Sheridan. Little was known of this region and it was practically unexplored, probably on account of the difficulty of getting through the fallen timber which blocked all the game trails. We discovered a beautiful lake and named it ‘Dome Lake’ on account of a round top mountain nearby.”
What Gillette does not mention is that he and his party filed patents under the Timber and Stone Act and created the Dome Lake Club. This club, which consists of approximately 1,200 acres still exists today under private ownership.
Before Gillette came to the Sheridan area with the railroad, he was involved in the development of several other railroads in the southwest. Born in 1854, Gillette, from New Haven, Connecticut, graduated from Yale University with an engineering degree. He graduated on the same month and year of the Custer Massacre, June 1976. A few years after graduation, Gillette joined a group of army engineers mapping the New Mexico and Arizona territories. It was hazardous duty as the Apaches were on the warpath. Twice he was almost captured as he rode out alone.
From 1881 to 1884, Gillette was the chief draftsman for the Rio Grande and Western Railway around Leadville and Royal Gorge in Colorado. When his company and the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe were racing surveys and construction, the Denver and Rio Grande had 36 survey groups in the field. He lived with his crew in tents during those years, and trailblazed through the wilds of South Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Wyoming. He then joined the CB&Q and was with them until 1892.
As Gillette was bringing the railroad toward Sheridan, he was at a place called Donkey Town east of Sheridan. It consisted of only a few tents on Donkey Creek. As chief of the survey, Gillette rerouted the line eliminating many miles and bridges. The Burlington executives were so pleased with the money saved they named the town after him. Thus, Gillette, Wyoming.
Gillette was named chief of the Burlington Routes Lines West. In 1899, the U.S. government asked him to locate a route along the Copper River in Alaska. This was a difficult job, with dual hazards of rugged terrain and sub-zero weather. But, as usual, he got the job done.
In 1906, Gillette opened an office for general practice of engineering in Sheridan. He became the superintendent of Water Division No. 2 for Wyoming and was elected to serve as Wyoming state treasurer from 1907-1911. He also served as chair of the board of review of the U.S. Reclamation Service for northern Wyoming and Montana in 1915 and 1916.
Gillette died in 1936. A fitting memorial to Gillette’s career was provided in Bartlett’s History of Wyoming. He was described thus: “Man of broad, scholarly attainments along general lines outside the strict path of his profession. At the same time, a civil engineer, he has won high position and honor and has been connected with much of the most valuable construction work in the West.”