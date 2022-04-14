Did you know that Sheridan has both a new and a historic arboretum, located adjacent to each other?
An arboretum is defined as a botanical garden devoted to trees, and that’s what the city of Sheridan began planting in 2013 next to the city pathway system between the Kendrick Mansion and Kendrick Park. The Kendrick Arboretum sits on 8.5 acres of city land and showcases a growing collection of elm, maple and oak trees, as well as unique species such as magnolia and ginkgo. There’s incredible educational signage throughout the whole space that tells about the different trees.
The historic arboretum is just up the hill on the grounds of the Kendrick Mansion, officially known as Trail End State Historic Site.
Early photographs show when John and Eula Kendrick began building their mansion in 1908, the area around their home was a sparse hill with few trees. It was their goal to plant native and non-native tree species on the grounds, essentially creating their very own arboretum. In 1911, the Kendricks hired the Minneapolis firm of Morell & Nichols to design an outdoor space around their mansion that was more park than yard.
Prior to the late 1800s, landscaping was usually only done in public spaces such as city parks, cemeteries, and the areas around government buildings. Beginning about 1890, hiring a landscaping firm to design the grounds of your private home increasingly became the thing to do. It is believed that Trail End was the first professionally landscaped private home in Wyoming.
This isn’t to say that people did not have gardens before the 20th century — they did, and some were quite extensive. The difference in Trail End’s landscaping was that everything on the once-bare hill was planted in certain spots for certain reasons.
The overall feel of the grounds is what is known as the natural style, a plan that favored informal groupings of plants with paths winding throughout, over intricate, formal gardens. Fast-growing poplar trees were planted on the east and south lawns to direct a visitor’s eye to the view the Kendricks wanted to showcase. For example, when standing on the south lawn, the trees perfectly frame a sweeping view of the Bighorn Mountains, and the east lawn’s trees frame downtown Sheridan.
Trail End’s grounds are host to around 30 different types of trees. Walking paths meander past native species such as ponderosa pines, as well as exotic species such as the southern catalpa tree. John Kendrick would probably have seen catalpa trees in Texas, where he grew up. They don’t normally grow in colder regions like Wyoming, which is what makes this tree so special.
The Kendrick Arboretum is a natural extension of Trail End’s grounds that builds upon the Kendrick family’s vision, while also helping preserve the viewsheds that were originally intended to be enjoyed from the mansion. Be sure to visit both places the next time you’re out walking — after all, they’re maintained for public enjoyment.