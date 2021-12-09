Christmas Eve 1920 was a big day for the city of Sheridan because it was the very first time there was a municipal Christmas tree. It was located right in the middle of Grinnell Street, between where Sheridan Printing and Verdello are currently located.
When the city decided to have a town Christmas tree, the first order of business was raising money for it. The committee in charge of this was very proud that they didn’t have to beg for donations — all money was freely volunteered. In total, they raised $380. This might not sound like much now, but in today’s money that’s $5,255. All leftover money was donated to the local Salvation Army, who provided Christmas dinners to those in need.
Finding the perfect tree was a job that was taken seriously, and the best tree was located and brought in from around Story. However, snow drifts were 3 and 4 feet high, and even though two different trucks tried, they couldn’t reach the tree. Finally, someone volunteered their sled and horses and brought it as far as Banner. From there it was loaded onto a truck and delivered to Sheridan.
The tree arrived in town on Dec. 22, and was erected on a specially built platform. The Wyoming and Pacific Electric Companies donated and installed 200 colored electric lights on the tree. The Sheridan County Electric Company then donated the electricity that powered the lights.
The plan was to hand out bags of candy and nuts to all the schoolchildren, and according to the school superintendent, there were about 2,000 students in town. The Pallas Candy Company, located where the Cowboy Café now stands, made all of the candy for the event — over 1,000 pounds.
At 8:30 p.m. sharp on Christmas Eve, the tree lights were turned on. The schoolchildren, who had all met at City Hall, marched down to the tree together in rows of four. Once they reached the tree, they divided and went around each side of the tree, two by two, while the municipal band played. The children then led the community in a sing-along, as they had been practicing the carols “Silent Night” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” at school just for this occasion.
The crowd barely made it through the singing though, because the children were so excited to see Santa. He had wired the mayor of Sheridan to let everyone know he was coming, although he was going to leave his reindeer outside the city limits because they were timid and didn’t like crowds. A seemingly neverending line of kids formed, and Santa distributed 2,000 bags of candy and nuts to local children that night.
Today, our town holiday celebrations look a little different, but there are still lights on Grinnell Plaza and Santa still visits during the Christmas Stroll. Gathering downtown to celebrate is a century-plus tradition.