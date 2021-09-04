Sheridan’s premier annual entrepreneur competition event, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, is back for its fifth year. The application period opened in August, and another round of intriguing new business ideas is expected this year. Though many in our Sheridan community are familiar with the Challenge, I’ll provide an overview here.
The Sheridan Start-Up Challenge seeks to stimulate the creation of Wyoming growth-oriented businesses by encouraging entrepreneurs with new business ideas to enter a business plan competition, with the opportunity to win start-up capital to fuel their business ambitions.
Applicants submit their ideas via a simple on-line application. A panel of local Sheridan entrepreneurs serve as Challenge judges and select the ten most promising applications for a semifinal round of presentations, where the judges have an opportunity to meet the applicants and ask questions about their ideas. Five finalists emerge and have roughly a month of preparation time before formally presenting their business plans and a chance to win seed capital.
For the second year in a row, the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge seed fund has been set at $100,000! All finalists can put their best plans forward for an opportunity to receive a portion of this fund. In addition, all finalists are offered free incubator office space for one year and regular advising and training sessions from IMPACT 307 staff.
Applicants to the Challenge must fall into one of three categories. The first category is “pre-venture” stage – the entrepreneur has an idea or business concept and wants to pursue feasibility and market validation. A second set of applicants may be at the “start-up/pre-revenue” phase – they have a product or service ready to go and want to begin customer acquisition and revenue generation. Finally, the Challenge accepts “early ramp” stage businesses that currently have under $150,000 of annual sales but want to pursue ideas that would significantly accelerate company growth.
Our recent Start-Up Challenge winners have had very diverse business ideas, including pick-up truck accessories, cosplay products, a home delivered physical therapy business, a native plant nursery, a consumer products company focused on muscle soreness/pain relief solutions, and a hybrid speech pathology business primarily serving rural school districts.
All Start-Up Challenge applicants, whether they win the competition or not, can receive free advisory services from IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. Thus, the annual Challenge is key to identifying all businesses that display the potential to enhance Sheridan’s rich entrepreneurial culture and tradition.
Our final “Pitch Night” entrepreneur presentations are scheduled to be back at the WYO Theater on November 10. Covid-19 prevented a public pitch event in 2020, but we had a very successful livestreamed event that garnered over 700 views. This year, we are pleased to offer both public event attendance and livestream options to showcase the great work that our budding entrepreneurs are doing.