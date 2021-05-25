Sheridan celebrated its first parade of the season Sunday: the Eatons' Ranch Horse Drive that ran east to west on Fifth Street.
While not technically a parade, folks lined Fifth from the Historic Sheridan Inn past the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to watch a herd of horses run in the confines of Eatons' cowboys and cowgirls from their wintering home to their summer home: Eatons' Ranch in Wolf, about 40 minutes east of Sheridan.
The families and friends excitedly anticipating the event laughed openly and chatted with friends, children running on the grass behind sidewalks lining the street. The weather wasn't ideal, but bundled attendees with coffee in hand didn't seem to mind the chilly mist and clouded sun.
Young drivers flew "Yee Yee" and American flags down Fifth before it closed to the horses in pickup trucks.
People were simply happy and excited, and it likens to the happiness felt during other big events in Sheridan County that typically accompany parades. As readers learned last week, township festivals are a-go and will include all the classics: cow pie throwing, volleyball tournaments, homemade goods and, of course, parades filled with smiling people of all ages walking through their hometown streets with pride.
As gardens are planted and sun warms (and burns) wintered skin, remember to appreciate the little things, like laughter, clapping and friendships.