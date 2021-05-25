05-24-21 eatons' horse drive 7web.jpg
Horses take up all of the road during Eatons' Ranch Horse Drive on Fifth Street in front of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sunday, May 23, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

Sheridan celebrated its first parade of the season Sunday: the Eatons' Ranch Horse Drive that ran east to west on Fifth Street. 

While not technically a parade, folks lined Fifth from the Historic Sheridan Inn past the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to watch a herd of horses run in the confines of Eatons' cowboys and cowgirls from their wintering home to their summer home: Eatons' Ranch in Wolf, about 40 minutes east of Sheridan. 

The families and friends excitedly anticipating the event laughed openly and chatted with friends, children running on the grass behind sidewalks lining the street. The weather wasn't ideal, but bundled attendees with coffee in hand didn't seem to mind the chilly mist and clouded sun.

Young drivers flew "Yee Yee" and American flags down Fifth before it closed to the horses in pickup trucks. 

People were simply happy and excited, and it likens to the happiness felt during other big events in Sheridan County that typically accompany parades. As readers learned last week, township festivals are a-go and will include all the classics: cow pie throwing, volleyball tournaments, homemade goods and, of course, parades filled with smiling people of all ages walking through their hometown streets with pride. 

As gardens are planted and sun warms (and burns) wintered skin, remember to appreciate the little things, like laughter, clapping and friendships. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

