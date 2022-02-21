Gratitude: The quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.
In 2021, the programs provided by The Hub on Smith touched an average of 1,300 people per day. Whether that person is receiving a home-delivered meal, a phone call to check in, a visit from our Help at Home staff, shopping at Urban Thrift or taking part in an activity provided by the Fun & Wellness department, The Hub is making a difference every day, and we could not do this without the support of our generous community.
Each service we provide is supported in one way or another by the Sheridan community. It may be by one of our more than 300 volunteers who work tirelessly every day, a monetary gift honoring someone who has passed away or simply the act of donating unneeded items to Urban Thrift to be sold. These acts of kindness and generosity make a difference in people’s lives.
Just to give you a glimpse into the abundant generosity of our community; in December, The Hub was able to provide 109 seniors a lovely and needed Christmas gift because of donations to the Giving Tree. Everything from grocery gift cards, clothing, Life Link subscriptions to a carpet shampooer were donated. The Home Depot held a donation drive and donated cleaning and hygiene products, clothing and even some jewelry for our patrons. Let ‘Er Buck Car Wash donated car wash gift cards that we are able to give our volunteers to say thank you.
The Holiday Spirit Campaign raised more than $100,000 to support all the services and programs we offer. There are hundreds more examples we could share, but you get the idea. Generosity is shown daily.
As we continue to evaluate and reflect on the work we do at The Hub, we find ourselves feeling a very strong sense of gratitude. Gratitude to be able to do the important work we do but also gratitude for the ongoing support and generosity we receive from our community. Thank you to each and every one of you who gives of their time or treasure to support us. We see you; we appreciate you; and we are grateful to you.
Gratitude: The quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.