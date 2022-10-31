image

Keystone honoree Mary Kraft reacts as a video slideshow on her life plays on the screen during the Keystone Awards Thursday evening at the WYO Theater. Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

Editor's Note

This column was originally published Sept. 18, 2004 by Mary Kraft, who frequently wrote a column under the title "Silver Threads." Kraft died recently and her son, Ken Kraft, found the column on her computer and shared it with The Sheridan Press to reprint. 

It certainly is feeling like fall.

I love the chilly nights and the mixture of cool and warm days. Fall has always been my favorite time of the year.

Mary Kraft, deceased, was a former columnist for The Sheridan Press under the column series “Silver Threads.”

Tags

Recommended for you