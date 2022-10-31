It certainly is feeling like fall.
I love the chilly nights and the mixture of cool and warm days. Fall has always been my favorite time of the year.
When I was growing up, by now most of the garden produce had been canned, and the grain was thrashed and in the granary and the stubble had turned a pure gold. Nothing could have been prettier. Sometimes the fields would be (almost) covered with pheasants out there picking what grain had shaken out during the harvesting. Last time I wrote I mentioned shocking grain and somebody saw that before it was put in the Press and they changed it to “shucking grain.” I had to laugh as I knew whoever had done that certainly hadn’t grown up on a farm or they would know you can’t shuck grain. Corn, yes, but not grain.
After the grain had been mowed and raked into windrows, dad would come with the binder and it would pick up grain until it got a certain amount, then it would tie it in bundles with binder twine, and then those bundles would come out and land in a row and then it was the kids’ job to pick them up and stand them together with the heads of grain up. How many, I’m not sure, eight or 10 maybe.
Then the thrashing crew came with their teams and hayracks.
One man would walk alongside and pitch the bundles onto the hayrack and another man would stay on the rack and pile them neatly so when they got a load they would go to the thrashing machine and toss in one bundle at a time. The straw would come out one spout and the grain would come out another into a grain wagon.
There were always several men that brought their hayracks and several would bring grain wagons. As soon as one was filled, that man would head to the granary and there would be a man there to help shovel it in a high door. As fast as they empty it, they would head back to get another load.
At noon they would stop and come to the house where my mother and my sister and I had a huge dinner ready for them. That was the only time we ever had ice, but the day before Dad would go to town and buy a large block of ice and put it in the root cellar and it would be wrapped in gunny sacks, several old quilts that was used just for that purpose and then we could have ice tea for those hardworking men. What a treat that was! Wow! I started out just to explain the difference between shocking and shucking and got completely carried away with it.
Probably told you way more than you ever wanted to know. I guess no matter how old I get or how many changes I see in our way of living, I will always have wonderful memories of growing up during the Depression.
Even though times were hard and no one had any luxuries, it was still a good way of living, and we were taught to live by the golden rule and to be honest and truthful, and even if you did have to earn a living by getting dirty — not to be ashamed of it.
I guess I’ve let my mind wander back long enough, so had best bring this to an end.