When most of us think in terms of history, it’s with the assurance that we have solid dates and facts to base an event on. While most major events in world history are easy to trace, the majority of our everyday lives are not. Sometimes historians have to grab their deerstalker and try to solve the unsolvable. With luck, they succeed!
Many times, tracking history has twists and turns. Names are misspelled, places have shifted and accounts are wildly different. Just these three problems can create a mess when trying to track historical records and movements. Before the creation of social security numbers and the wide use of fingerprints, people successfully disappeared from the history books. This doesn’t even account for the numerous events that passed out of living memory and have been forgotten.
Like today, people have many reasons for wanting to hide their identity or cover their tracks. The historic red-light district of Sheridan is a compelling example. The vast majority of women who were a part of the district worked hard to make sure they left little evidence to their real identity. Of course, not all traces could be removed. In modern times, we know the general district barriers and the names and lives of a few of the women who were caught up in legal procedures or simply accepted their fame.
Within one to two generations, local and regional events can disappear. Usually these events are taken for granted as simply a part of everyday life. Unless journals, letters, newspapers and other written sources mention them, it can be difficult to discern if an event happened and when.
For example, did you know the Cady building used to be called the Cady Block and had three stories? Without documentation through photos and newspaper articles most of us would just assume the Cady was only ever two stories.
Even family oral histories are not safe from time. The National Archives and Records Administration says that it only takes three generations to lose a piece of oral family history. Their recommendation for holding on to those oral treasures? Make sure you write them down. Ideally you’d make multiple copies and even leave one in a safe place.
It’s easy to think that we won’t forget things or that aspects of history will be preserved because, well it’s history. Without careful foresight and planning all kinds of everyday stories, accounts of events, and even someone’s entire life can disappear.
We encourage all of you to keep a journal of your life and donate items of family importance to institutions that will preserve them. Museums and archives exist to preserve stories for future generations, so they don’t become lost to time.
If you think I’m wrong just consider this, we have written languages in this world that we still cannot read. The Minoan civilization had two linguistic formulas, Linear A and Linear B. We’re able to read Linear B as it was borrowed from the Minoans by the Mycenaean Greeks, creating a dialect baseline for us to decipher. The Minoans created Linear A, never thinking it would be forgotten. If it can happen to a written language, anything can be lost.