Today, we share our lives through various social media platforms. While this content is something usually curated to show the best of our lives, it isn’t something new.
Before the invention of Facebook and other platforms newspapers had the social pages. Invented sometime in the early 19th century, social pages originally focused on the lives of the rich and famous. As new families, gaining wealth from the Civil War, came into society the popularity of social pages sky rocketed as readers bought the penny editions to learn about fashion, power and the faux pas made by those in the new elite class.
As social pages became a staple of every newspaper, they began to become multilayered in their usage. One of the main uses was to determine who was a part of acceptable society. Who visited who and what might have been discussed were of great interest. The papers even went so far as to report on those visiting. For example, in 1892, the Northern Wyoming Stinger of Huson, Sheridan County, Wyoming reported that, “Mr. Cal. Wats was a pleasant caller Friday. His father and sister Mrs. Campbell, from Canada, were with him. The former is 80 years old and has stood the trip remarkably well.”
While the individual the family visited was not reported the general community would have seen this report as confirming that Mr. Wats was a gentleman and of good family.
Another use for the social pages was to inform the community of those who were ill so that precautions could be taken. On Nov. 1, 1918, The Sheridan Post social section reported that, “Mrs. Neuens, nee Miss Hazel Churchill, who hae [sic] cared for a number of friends and neighbors through the late siege of illness, is one of the later victims of influenza.”
Not all individuals ended up in the newspaper. Those with money and influence were able to ensure that they’re social business and scandals stayed out of the newspaper. Ellsworth Eugene (E.E.) Lonabaugh is a great example of this. In 1916, E.E. married a woman named Agnes Hanna from San Francisco and the couple settled in Sheridan. In August 1921, the social pages reported that Mrs. Lonabaugh left Sheridan to spend some time in California. That Christmas, E.E. is also reported to have left Sheridan to spend the holiday with his wife; this is the last time Agnes is mentioned in the paper. In 1923 E.E. marries again and Agnes is traveling the world with her marital status marked as widowed. One can only surmise that Agnes and E.E. quietly divorced with E.E.’s influence keeping that scandalous bit of information out of the papers.
While the social pages don’t exist in newspapers anymore, they had a lasting impact on society. We now have magazines, websites and social media pages that take on their roll. It’s unlikely that the concept of the social pages will ever go out of style.