Spring is often seen as the season of renewal, rebirth and reawakening, and for 2021, the “spring up” of community happenings seems even more exciting. We at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce are definitely celebrating the renewal of our in-person programs and events.
The Leadership Sheridan County class met virtually for their Economic Development and County Government modules at the beginning of this year and were able to return to in-person classes in March. To date, they have completed the City Government, Community History and the Arts and Natural Resources modules in person and will complete tours postponed for the Economic Development and County Government modules this summer. This newest class of leaders will graduate in October.
In April, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person Chamber Lunch since last October. It was great to see so many faces at that event and hear from members of our local legislative delegation about this year’s session, the issues facing Wyoming and what we can expect with the American Rescue Plan.
May has brought the return of our in-person networking events, Business Before Hours and Business After Hours. Again, it was an exciting time to learn more about what the hosting businesses are doing, help them celebrate major projects and recognitions and to visit with old and new friends. We plan to continue these monthly events through the rest of the year.
The Chamber’s five standing committees each have been busy holding planning sessions, conducting surveys, hosting ribbon cutting celebrations and continuing to work on behalf of our membership through programs and events. Stay tuned to learn more about their upcoming projects.
On Aug. 28, the Chamber will again host its major fundraiser and community event, the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest. Held from 2 to 7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, the event will feature craft brewers, music, food and lots of fun. Tickets will be available starting in July.
We are excited for summer weather and events, but we are also thinking about Christmas Stroll and our Ignite Conference this fall. Currently, the Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest for students in grades 1-6 is underway. If you know a budding artist, encourage them to submit a design. Forms and guidelines for the contest are available at the Chamber Office at 24 S. Main St., Kid Curious at 129 N. Main St. and online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org. Designs are due to the Chamber Office by June 4.
Do you know someone who has great expertise to share? The Chamber is looking for presenters for its seventh annual Ignite Conference Oct. 14. The Ignite Conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.
Encourage anyone you know with expertise to share to contact Teresa Detimore in our office at 307-672-2485 or visit our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org to learn more.
As spring continues to bloom and summer comes galloping in, the Chamber will be excited to see and work with our amazing community again at these events.