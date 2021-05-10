I am in a unique role working at the Y because I have the opportunity to observe almost daily people stepping outside of their comfort zone when they start their fitness membership.
Many have never exercised before or perhaps have not exercised for quite some time. They are often unsure of whether to start in the pool or weight room or with a group exercise class. Most are more confident in what they do not want to do than in what they want to do. It is our role to show them the fitness areas they are open to trying and not pressure them into trying those areas they are actively avoiding.
As for me, I work all day in a fitness atmosphere and would generally identify myself as confident in my fitness abilities. However, my confidence took a severe nose-dive this past month when I signed up for the Iron Man in a Month Challenge. For those not familiar with a traditional Iron Man competition, participants have to swim 2.2 miles and then bike 112 miles and then run 26.2 miles. Each of these events in itself is a feat. Putting them all together is an exceptional mental and physical achievement. The hope for the month-long version of the Iron Man competition was to give a taste of the Iron Man but in a bite-size format and jump start some fitness goals delayed with life during COVID-19.
The competition had an unexpected result. It forced nearly every participant to face a form of exercise that they generally avoid. This was different for each person, with some people dreading the pool and others dreading the land activities of running or cycling. For me, it was swimming laps. I took lessons as a kid, and I teach swim lessons to preschoolers but to actively swim for an extended period of time seemed nearly impossible.
Yet the challenge required it, so I found myself on the pool deck on a Friday afternoon — I had already scoped out the slowest possible time in the pool to avoid others witnessing this disaster. After working through about 50 excuses I had concocted, I lowered myself into the seemingly freezing water and took off. I mean, took off, frantically gasping for breath as I performed the most scrambled front crawl stroke, all the while I was just hoping to avoid having to be rescued during this debacle. The lifeguard did come over — I think as a preventative measure — to give me some pointers. At first, I just wanted to avoid these helpful tips because obviously I had a system in place — swim like hell until I reached another wall. Plus, his No. 1 advice was to relax and enjoy it. Could he not see the fight for life in front of him? Enjoyment was not a requirement of the Iron Man challenge.
After some resistance, I did eventually take his advice and I added flippers. Things got better. Not necessarily great, but better. I noticed I was changing. I relaxed. I discovered this whole new group of water-dwellers who were so friendly, and I even learned how to share a lap lane.
In the end, I finished all of my laps, and surprisingly, I felt disappointed to not have a built-in excuse to go to the pool. I heard similar conclusions from other participants who grew to enjoy going to cycling classes or taking the time to walk or run outside.
And above all these awesome discoveries, the most important lesson I learned was how vulnerable it is to start something outside your comfort zone. I have a newfound respect for those who work against all of those internal messages and attempt that “thing” that has gained a lot of power from avoidance.
An anonymous quote resonated for me this month, “If something that you’re doing doesn’t challenge you, then it doesn’t change you.” The Iron Man in a Month both challenged and changed me.