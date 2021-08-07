This summer has been one for the books, and we’re not even close to the finish line.
It has been wonderful to see how the visitor economy has rebounded after a tough 2020 — hotels and restaurants are busy, businesses across the county are doing record sales and events are reaching new attendance milestones one after the other. For an economic engine that pumps more than $115 million into our local economy each year and employs north of 1,000 people, these are all great signs.
But summer always has a way of taking care of itself in Sheridan County. What I’m looking forward to this year is seeing how we do in the fall. The elephant in the room is the news about rising COVID-19 cases across the country, but it is my hope that Wyoming continues to approach the situation with common sense so that we can keep businesses open, keep people working, and keep people safe. That way we can enjoy what should be a fantastic fall season — whether that means hunting, fishing, hiking, or enjoying what has become something of a local arts spreading ground.
The summer begins to wind down with Celebrate the Arts, Aug. 19-23. The next in the Summer Concert Series at Antelope Butte goes Aug. 21. There is a fantastic Artists in Residence Show at the Brinton Sept. 11-Oct. 17 and, of course, the tremendous WYO Film Festival Oct. 1-3.
Events like these are a great opportunity to capture the post-summer traveler. When kids go back to school, we typically see an increase in older travelers who are more interested in the community’s cultural scene, and with so much to experience in the fall, it gives folks a great reason to stay an extra few days in Sheridan County. That is exactly why I have been hard at work on launching something new exciting for this fall.
I am extremely excited to announce that tickets are now available online for the Forever West Songwriter Festival Sept. 9-11 in Sheridan at foreverwestfestival.com.
The Forever West Songwriter Festival is a unique celebration of music and western heritage featuring legendary songwriters Frank Myers, Anthony Smith, Wynn Varble, Brice Long and special musical guest Cory Leone Johnson. These artists have written hits for the likes of Brad Paisley, Lonestar, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr, Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton. These songwriters are country music icons and remarkable entertainers and are set to put on a series of incredible shows.
Our inaugural event will also feature homegrown Wyoming talent, with a special performance Sept. 11, when Nashville and Wyoming songwriters, including Sarah Sample, Dugan Irby and Malik Grant come together to thrill the audience at the historic WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Tickets for shows at the WYO Theater can be purchased directly at www.wyotheater.com Tickets for the opening night show at Spear-O Wigwam are limited to fewer than 50. Contact Spear-O at info@spearowigwam.com to reserve your tickets and/or cabin rental.
Special thanks to our partners at Best Western Sheridan Center and Spear-O-Wigwam for providing accommodations for our songwriters.