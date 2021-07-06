The first day of summer was Sunday, June 20, 2021. The summer solstice marks the official beginning of summer. Technically this means that Earth has arrived at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.
So again, “technically" summer started Sunday, June 20. Now, let’s get down to the real start of summer. When did your summer start? Was it the last day of school? Was it when you were able to plant your flowers and garden? Plan and/or take a vacation? Change out your wardrobe from winter to summer wear? Did you pull out your golf clubs and hit the links? Sit outside and enjoy the rays of sunshine?
Summer has always been a magical time for me — anticipation of new adventures, sunny skies and lazy days. After the challenges of 2020 the promise of summer is especially alluring. My excitement for the summer months has brought back many fond memories of summers past.
Take time to go outside, take off your shoes and wiggle your toes in the warm grass. Just walk outside and see what you see. When was the last time you looked up into the sky and imagined what the clouds were shaped like?
I saw a quote the other day: “You can’t buy happiness but you can buy ice cream….pretty much the same thing.” Or better yet, pull out your old crank ice cream maker and crank out some homemade ice cream.
Take a non-digital vacation (or even a day). Often when I’m in an airport or ready to impart on an incredible vacation I’m dismayed to notice angry people pacing yelling into their cellphones about the latest problems at work. Their bodies are on vacation, but because they brought their work phones, their minds aren’t. Don’t sacrifice the time with the person right next to you for the distant person in the phone.
Waste some time — guilt free! Is time you enjoy wasting really wasting time? Sometimes doing nothing is exactly what we should do. Find one of the many benches throughout the community and, are you ready? Just relax.
At the Sheridan County YMCA we are celebrating summer with an event challenging families to live “Summer Out Loud.” What could that mean to you or your family?
Our Family Passport, to be filled out throughout the event, has a list of fun ideas in the focus areas of getting active, spending time together, being a part of something big and forming healthy habits. Many of these activities take me back to my childhood — fly a kite, play hopscotch, find a pen pal, visit the library, family board/card game night, visit a local park, enjoy our pathways.
Let’s not let summer become a lost art. Make sure you make the most of it. Summer will go by so quickly, but then again, so does life. The most effective way to get the most out of life is to live each day like it matters, because it does. We all need a great summer, so, let’s get out there and make the most of it out loud!