S
ince the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, children and families have been isolated and under more financial and emotional stress, which historically can fuel a rise in cases of child abuse and neglect.
During the pandemic, the reports of child abuse and neglect have been declining in many states. In Wyoming, we saw more than a 40% decline in reported abuse, and many states are projecting an increase in child abuse and neglect reports when our communities return to some semblance of normal.
We don’t know exactly how the world will look for children and families in the months ahead. What we do know is that our community has a moral and legal mandate to support children and families and work to prevent abuse and neglect during these difficult times. During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Compass Center for Families reminds everyone to keep eyes on children and support families during these challenging times.
Each year, many children in Sheridan County experience abuse or neglect, ushering many of them into the dependency court and foster care systems. A child in in foster care may have faced physical, psychological and/or emotional trauma only to endure long periods of uncertainty in the system as they wait to go home, be adopted or simply wait to see what happens next. All this chaos and inconsistency has long-term effects on children. But having a caring, consistent adult — someone who listens, checks in and puts the child’s best interests before all others’ — can make all the difference.
Rates of child abuse and neglect are five times higher for children in families with low socio-economic status compared to children in families with higher socio-economic status. Children and youth who have spent time in the system are more likely to face incarceration, homelessness and unemployment. They are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to be trafficked.
I invite you to join Compass Center for Families in our fight against child abuse and neglect. You can go to our website to learn how you can help and make a difference today.