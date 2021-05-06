W
hen I entered university, I knew exactly what degree I wanted and assumed I had my career trajectory set. Unlike most of my freshman class, it seemed I’d managed to figure it all out.
I was going to be an attorney.
About a year later, I started to question the path I’d laid out for myself and if I even wanted to follow it. While I ended up applying to law school, and getting in to several, I decided to not go. One of the reasons was how much I enjoyed the courses in my minor: museum studies.
I enrolled in the University of Wyoming’s History Department immediately after being accepted to UW. I’d always enjoyed history and knew it was what I wanted to earn my degree in. I can’t tell you how many times I had to field questions about what potential jobs I could do. To this question, I always had a standard list of examples: researcher, writer, Foreign Service officer and others that require someone with my skills.
During my sophomore year, I was lucky enough to receive a scholarship to attend the Western Writers of America convention in Las Vegas. There I met Mark Hall-Patton. If you’ve ever watched Pawn Stars, you’ve likely seen Mark discuss some of the more historical items on the show. While at the convention, I was able to discuss my course of study with him and the university’s newest minor, museum studies. It’s thanks to this conversation that I decided to add on my minor and begin exploring a field I’d barely considered.
My job as executive director of Museum at the Bighorns is firmly centered in the administrative sphere of the museum. This works well not only for my undergraduate but also for my master’s degree in public administration. With coursework between the two, I know how to run a nonprofit museum from top to bottom. Being the main administrator means I’ve learned to juggle, sometimes well and sometimes not. The balls are made out of rubber, glass and lead. That means I have to understand which ones can be dropped.
Project management is always happening at the museum. As the main administrator, I don’t necessarily participate in every project, but I have to know the who, what, when, where and why. One of the most difficult parts of project management is making sure that appropriate hours are allotted. Understanding the length of a project enables me to better determine staff time and what other duties and tasks they are, or are not, able to complete. For example, an exhibit at the museum can average 400 to 1,000+ hours from start to finish. Based on our storyboard and the size of the gallery, I’m able to estimate time needed.
In general, my responsibilities are wide with handling social media, fundraising, performing data entry, providing feedback to staff, interacting with visitors and much more. One of the greatest tasks assigned to me is the long-range vision of the museum. Looking into the future can be daunting, and I have to plan out the steps to get us there, all while maintaining us in the present. That’s OK, though, because I love what I do. I’m involved with collections, program creation and exciting projects like our new mural. In many ways I have the 15,000-foot view from the mountaintop.
Regardless of what my day has in store for me, I’m lucky to work where I do. The saying is true, if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.
Take the path in life that is you.
Congratulations seniors and graduates.