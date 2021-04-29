About a month ago my 17-year-old nephew, Chase, reached out to my husband, Brian, with a text, “Dude, I want to sell T-shirts. Where do I start?”
Over the next four weeks they had numerous text conversations about creating a design, producing a shirt and using a print-on-demand website to launch the product. In total, this endeavor required somewhere in the ballpark of 10-15 hours of work and $100 of initial investment. One month later, Chase owns the rights to a custom design and the shirts can now be purchased by anyone in the world.
While this may sound like a cute story of an uncle helping his nephew, the reality is this type of work flow and these skills are becoming increasingly more valuable. The head of innovation at LEGO, David Gramm, recently spoke to a Leadership Wyoming group of Wyoming CEOs about the concept of a “minimum viable product.” This refers to a product that is developed just enough to test and validate with real customers. It typically means removing major risks or large expenses and launching something that probably isn’t perfect. Similar stories can be found at companies like Netflix and other major startups. It is also what Chase did in creating a single T-shirt for online sales.
A commonly used phrase by the younger generations for this kind of endeavor is a “side hustle.” Long ago this would have been teenagers working a paper route or mowing lawns. Today it is as varied as launching a podcast to renting out your car or house through an online platform to turn a few bucks. Between Gramm’s talk and watching Chase develop his T-shirt, I’ve been reflecting on the value of a side hustle and the important lessons I have learned myself from obtaining real-world feedback.
When I was young, my family had a small garden and my brother and I were expected to grow and harvest a vegetable each season. My brother typically grew flint corn and I usually opted to grow miniature pumpkins. Around the age of 6, I discovered I could sell these miniature pumpkins to family, neighbors and even to total strangers at the local farmers market. While 10 cents per pumpkin put a lot of shiny dimes in my hand, it didn’t take long for me to wonder how to turn them into shiny quarters.
I started experimenting by adding drawings with markers and paint to the miniature pumpkins. Unfortunately it didn’t increase sales at all (which served as quick feedback that my artwork was not adding value). Then I started buying my brother’s flint corn and adding it to a fall basket with my pumpkins and some other decorative items. Bingo. Big money! And by big money I mean $20 in single a night at the farmers market.
There haven’t really been any chapters of my life when I haven’t had a side hustle of some kind. These have ranged from pumpkin and craft sales as a kid, to figuring out how to take over the bookkeeping for my family’s business when I was in high school. My parents love the story of telling the local banker that I should be the sole signer on a business account at the age of 17. But honestly, I was the most fiscally responsible person in the house.
My current side hustle is a company my husband and I run called Granola & Gasoline. We started it to connect people across the motorized and non-motorized adventure world through the shared values of having fun, enjoying beautiful places and challenging yourself to new levels. Through Granola & Gasoline we have learned entirely new skills such as editing videos, creating logos and merchandise, navigating sponsor relationships and launching a podcast. All of this on evenings and weekends between our rigorous adventure schedule.
We haven’t made millions of dollars just yet, but I can say with certainty that every single one of those new skills has become useful in our “real jobs.” Taking the risk to learn when the stakes were low afforded us the confidence and understanding of how to proceed when the stakes were much higher. This side hustle also taught us to be more objective about our business ideas and to validate them through testing.
The feedback from a side hustle or real-world experience is powerful. I didn’t need my mom to explain to me that no one wanted to buy pumpkins with drawings on them, I simply knew because those were the only ones left at the end of the farmers market. Likewise, analytics from Granola & Gasoline videos and social media accounts have helped us identify the key elements of a solid video or content piece. As for Chase’s new T-shirt design, he will find out pretty quickly if anyone other than Uncle Brian wants to buy his T-shirt.
Whether you are 17 or 71, there are new ideas to test and skills to gain. How can you create a minimum viable product in your current work or in an area of passion? In what low-stakes area can you learn a new skill? And before you use the excuse that you are waiting for things to “slow down,” keep in mind that the world is simultaneously moving faster than ever before and slower than it will ever move again. So I would recommend getting started right away.
“Let your hustle be louder than your mouth.” That was the saying Chase came up with for his first custom T-shirt design. If you need a reminder to keep your own hustle going, or perhaps you simply want to weigh in on the market viability, check it out.