Why we don’t eat it more often is beyond me, so I tend to overindulge for the one day a year I eat it.
Personally, I am smoking not one, but two corned beef briskets to make sure I have leftovers for a few days. One never seems to be enough and is gone quicker than those muffins someone brought into the office.
Here are a few recipes to get you started if you are in need of some excitement in your life other than boiled corned beef!
Ruby glazed corned beef
1 (10 1/2 lb) corned beef brisket (flat cut preferred)
2 1/2 lbs onions
8 whole cloves
2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
2 large celery ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 garlic cloves
12 black peppercorns
RUBY CURRANT AND PORT SAUCE
2 cups red currant jelly
1/2 cup ruby port
1/2 cup finely chopped shallot
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
4 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
1 tablespoon dry mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh coarse ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
GLAZE
1/2 cup coarse grain mustard
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1. Place beef in heavy large pot. Stud each onion with 4 cloves. Add to pot with carrots, celery, garlic and peppercorns. Cover with water. Bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until beef is tender, about 3-1/4 hours, turning beef every hour. (Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Refrigerate beef in cooking liquid. Bring to room temperature before baking).
2. For sauce: combine first 11 ingredients in heavy medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until jelly is melted. Let cool at least 30 minutes. (Can be prepared one day ahead.).
3. Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Drain beef and pat dry. Arrange fat side up in large roasting pan. Cut off any excess fat and discard. Spread coarse-grained mustard over beef. Pour 2-1/2 cups sauce over beef. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake until beef is glazed deep rich brown, basting every 15 minutes, about 45 minutes.
4. Transfer to large platter. Spoon some of sauce over top. Serve immediately, passing remaining sauce separately.
Smoked corned beef
1 corned beef brisket point, 3 to 5 pounds
3 tablespoons ground black pepper
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard seeds
1 cup water
1 cup beef stock
handful oak, pecan or hickory wood chunks
1. Preheat your smoker to 250°F.
2. Remove corned beef from the brine. Rinse thoroughly under cold water and pat dry with paper towels.
3. Combine black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander seeds and mustard seeds in a small bowl. Season the beef brisket on both sides with the rub mixture.
4. Place the corned beef brisket in your smoker and toss a few wood chunks onto hot coals for smoking.
5. Cook the brisket until the internal temperature reaches 165°F on an instant read thermometer, about 3 to 4 hours.
6. Remove from smoker and transfer to a large aluminum foil pan. Pour water and beef stock into the bottom of the pan. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place back into the smoker.
7. Cook until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 200°F on an instant read thermometer, about 3 to 4 more hours.
8. Remove your smoked corned beef from the smoker. Let it rest in the covered aluminum foil pan for 30 to 45 minutes before slicing.