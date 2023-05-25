With the passing of Margot Liberty at age 89, the town of Sheridan, Wyoming, lost one of its most colorful citizens and the state of Montana lost one of its greatest cross-cultural (Indians and cowboys) brokers and boosters. And, the nation lost a major scholar of the Plains Indians (the Cheyenne in particular) and chronicler of a previous age when Native American culture-bearers and non-Indian scholars could work hand-in-hand to recover and restore tribal heritages.

Raucous, bawdy, enthusiastic and simply a lot of fun on the personal side, but serious, scholarly, and ferociously loyal to the Cheyenne tribe on the professional side, Liberty was one of those rare passionate cultural historians who knew firsthand and respected both the state’s Indian and non-Indian traditions. An acclaimed anthropologist, historian and knowledgeable in archaeology, Liberty’s work with the Cheyenne historian John Stands-in-Timber taught her to be an ethnohistorian while her personal experience and fascination for ranching culture made her proficient as a western folklorist as well.

Peter Nabokov is the author of “Two Leggings: The Making of a Crow Warrior” and is retired from the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures and the American Indian Studies Program. This column originally published in the Billings Gazette June 1, 2022, and The Sheridan Press was granted permission to publish the column.

