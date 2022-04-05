April is Employment Month, and the Sheridan Workforce Center is abuzz with all the new positions opening up in our community. Sheridan County unemployment claims have dropped 60.5% in the last year. It is a job seeker’s world right now, so it may be time to consider your employment options. Department of Workforce Services offers all types of employment assistance, from the creation of a professional resume to writing cover letters and filling out applications and finally to nailing that interview.
Nailing an interview is a combination of: credentials/education, experience and preparation.
Most people won’t find success walking into an interview without at least minimal preparation. There are the obvious preparations, such as wearing a clean professional outfit and practicing basic hygiene. It’s also a good idea to show up on time. But in an economy where competition for desirable jobs is fierce, there are some great tricks to ensure your competitiveness.
1. Prepare an elevator speech. Imagine you walked into an elevator with a billionaire CEO, giving you a chance at being offered the job of your dreams. How can you sell your most valuable assets in the 15 second ride? The key is figuring out which of your skills are in high demand. Practice introducing yourself, highlighting those skills and any relevant accomplishments. This will speak to your confidence and self-awareness.
2. Know the job. When you are called for an interview, you should start preparations immediately. Reread the job posting to try to gain further insight on what the job will entail. Look up the company website to learn about its goals/values. Reference these in your interview, highlighting how these may align with your own values.
3. Review your skills. Refamiliarize yourself with your resume and any skills/experience that aligns with the desired position. Prepare short, clear answers to any sensitive aspects that might come up: employment terminations, relevant criminal history, gaps in employment, etc.
4. Bring your questions. At the conclusion of the interview, you will likely be provided the opportunity to ask questions.
Don’t squander this moment. Use it to show insight into the position and to gather valuable information.
5. Practice in your daily life. Use your elevator speech to network with the people you meet. Whether it’s through church, the bar or even at your doctor’s office, every day you are meeting people that can introduce you to your next job. Sheridan is not so big that these sort of relationship networks can’t be extremely effective. As the saying goes, “It’s who you know.”
Wyoming Workforce Services, Sheridan College, and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System vocational staff are excited to announce the return to in-person Career and Network Fair, being held at the Sheridan College Golden Dome April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will continue virtually via Zoom the following day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This team has been collaborating over the past nine years to raise awareness of veteran’s unique employment needs in our community and to build alliances with Sheridan employers. We look forward to seeing you at the Golden Dome.