After a busy holiday season spent with friends and family, we are now in the midst of winter. For many of us this means following through, or not, with resolutions made with the new year, getting back into a normal school and work routine and hoping the lovely days of spring will make their appearance sooner rather than later.
For the more vulnerable of our aging community, this can be a very long and difficult season. Families who may have visited for the holidays have gone home, community activities have slowed down and it can be treacherous for many to get out and about due to the weather. Many are isolated and struggle to have their daily needs met without assistance.
The Hub’s Help at Home program can be a conduit to allow these wonderful community members to age in place and not have to move to a higher level of care. Aging in place is defined as “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level.” The benefits of aging in place include less financial burden, a more fulfilling lifestyle, and the ability to remain a vital and contributing community member.
The Hub’s Help at Home program is a licensed home health agency providing primarily non-medical support services in people’s home to help them remain living there despite physical or cognitive limitations. We provide a small array of skilled nursing services. Services are offered on a sliding fee scale based on their income which, for many, can be a barrier to receiving the help they need. For many of our clients, just the act of having someone spend some time with them makes all the difference in the world and provides peace of mind for them and their families.
The 2020 census indicates that 29% of Sheridan’s population is 60 years of age and older. The number of older adults in our county will continue to grow through 2040 and then projections show a plateau. The largest growth in the coming decades will be those 85 and older. The need for the services and opportunities the Hub on Smith provides, such as our Help at Home program, will continue well into the future. Our aging population is vital to our community, and we will continue to the important work of supporting them.
For questions or more information about the services The Hub provides, call 307-672-2240.
Meredith Sopko is director of development at The Hub on Smith.