There are a lot of reasons to be down these days; international conflict, COVID “hangover,” staffing shortages to name a few. Yet, the No. 1 cause that brings me down is the negativity I have experienced from other people I encounter daily. Not necessarily negativity from my closest relationships — although that has also had its edgier moments — but rather with community members I see in passing or briefly interact with in stores, parking lots or elsewhere in daily life.
I recently got to thinking about how easily I am influenced by these very short interactions. My immediate reaction was, “Why have people gotten so mean?” And then I think, “Have I gotten so mean?!” Either way I cut it, the few seconds of negativity in those moments were starting to have a significant impact on the rest of the hours in my day.
This got me thinking about the power such very short interactions can have and how I might I reframe my experiences. I remember reading once that people who had lots of microconnections, also known as acquaintances, experienced better health and reported less feelings of stress and loneliness.
As I dug further into this idea that acquaintances are good for our health, I found a whole field of study that has emerged around “micro moments of connection,” which is to say, a short, positive interaction between two people. Like microconnections, the previous nature or depth of the relationship is not important in micro moments. What is important is the full focus of being present in a moment of connection; making eye contact, smiling and responding kindly and authentically.
Here is an example of a micro moment: two drivers meet in traffic with one trying to turn left in busy traffic, and the other driver stopping to allow the turn. The first driver makes direct eye contact and mouths “thank you” followed by a huge smile and wave. The second driver responds with shared eye contact and a smile while mouthing “you are welcome.” This scenario may only take 5 seconds or less but can brighten up both people’s day.
These quick positive interactions do not produce as powerful of a feeling to be defined as love but it does create a strong blissful feeling called “positivity resonance.” I love this word. Positivity that resonates, and as I interpret, follows us through our day resonating joy and leading to more micro moments of connection. It’s like a pay it forward movement without even buying someone a coffee!
Researchers have found a good micro moment of connection can lead to better physical health and even help you live longer. But for me, it comes down to a better today. Every time I smile at a stranger and receive a glowing smile back, or I copy a toddler’s expressions in a stroller, my day is better. There are a lot of things out of our control right now, but micro moments of connection are always only a pause and a smile away.