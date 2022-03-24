It may be hard to believe, but events and stories normally pass out of memory within two generations. In some cases the passage of time is faster and events are forgotten within a generation. This makes pictures, letters and documents a vital feature of the museum’s collection. Through these objects, events — and therefore stories — are preserved for the future.
One such story is that of Uree Marie Holstedt. Uree was born to John and Maude Holstedt in Sheridan. She was their first child and would be followed by two younger brothers.
Uree and her siblings grew up in Sheridan, and the family lived at 316 S. Thurmond Ave. Their father ran a music shop and their mother worked in the home. As Uree entered her high school years, she planned to attend college. This all changed when her father died in a fall down the elevator shaft at the music store. Her father’s death brought about many changes, including the loss of the family home and her mother entering the workforce as a teacher.
To help support her family, and send her brothers through the University of Wyoming, Uree sang in a local band that played at the dance hall in Story. While singing helped subsidize the family income, Uree had a bigger plan: she was going to become a pilot. With part of her band money, Uree saved for her flight lessons and worked with Charles Lowell to earn her license.
Her temporary student pilot certificate was issued Dec. 4, 1938, and in August 1940 she received her student pilot certificate. Both certificates indicate that Uree was looking to obtain a commercial pilot’s license with her training. Uree’s work to earn her pilot’s license was even notated by The Sheridan Press. A briefly captioned photo announced her major milestone of flying solo two days in a row in 1940.
On Sept. 20, 1940, Uree received her private pilot certificate, making her the first female pilot from Sheridan County. Sometime around 1940, Uree accepted a job at Camp Warren in Cheyenne, likely in administration, where she would meet her future husband Carl X. Richter. They married June 21, 1942. After the war, they moved to Texas where they raised their family. As far as we, and her children, know, Uree never flew after leaving Sheridan County. It’s only through the documents entrusted to the museum that we know Uree’s story. The everyday objects that we sometimes overlook can provide a wealth of information about everyday people going about their lives.
What stories might those objects tell in the future?