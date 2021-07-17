There exist unimaginable people, places and times that can be discovered within the infinite world of pretend. In planning an adventure, however, it is imperative that the pretender chooses wisely lest he finds himself starring in a role that he was never born to play.
Like flaming arrows in the night, hot energy shot off the stage and launched me around the edge of the crowd in search of people who didn’t know me. I was trying to listen to the music and folks were doing their best to find an ear to talk to. For some reason mine was the ear a lot of them were finding. The latest guy was a Native American and he was chewing on me the way a goat does on a green stick.
“Frenchmen. They’re just like you and me. Frenchmen,” he yelled.
“What? Wrenches?” I shouted back. I was having a hell of a time understanding what he was talking about and an even harder time listening to the song my son was singing.
“Frenchmen! Paris!”
He was becoming impatient enough to start lifting his arms away from the sides of his body when he yelled, tipping the can of Bud in his right hand for emphasis. He looked to be Crow, possibly a descendant of one of Custer’s scouts. I imagined him lying in his lookout, hoping to route his mortal Sioux and Northern Cheyenne enemies out of his people’s prime land along the Little Bighorn River. A long day’s horseback ride could take us both there from where we were standing.
“You worked for who?” I yelled back.
“Buffalo Bill, at his Wild West Show” he repeated with the same words that he’d screamed the first time.
Not only had he escaped life on the reservation but he had also escaped life in the United States and life in the 21st century. It sounded like this guy had lived for a year in Paris, France.
“No way!” I shot back. “Buffalo Bill’s been dead for over a hundred years!”
“I know he’s dead!” he shouted. “I killed him fifty-six times!”
At this he doubled over, erupting in a laughter that was the product of just enough beer and the joke that only he totally understood. In spite of my best efforts to concentrate on the music this guy had my attention.
“Ah,” I blurted out, excited that I had just solved the puzzle with so few pieces to play with. “You worked for a Wild West Show reenactment in Paris. You were a pretender!”
He stood up, stared at me with puzzled eyes, took a drink of his Budweiser, looked back at me and screamed in my face.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you this whole d----- time!” He was becoming frustrated.
“Huh,” was all I could say. Of course, I thought. It was all my fault that I couldn’t tell he was really a warrior who used to shoot arrows at Buffalo Bill in Paris.
I walked closer to the stage so I could catch the next song in peace. As I started to listen I felt a familiar presence beside me.
“I say all men are brothers. If you can get paid to pretend to be somebody else, why not?” He was getting philosophical.
I nodded my head. “That must have been a big change for you, living over there,” I said, trying to be friendly.
“Ya,” he shook his head and made an exaggerated dramatic face. “It really was.”
“What was the hardest thing about it?” I asked. “The food?”
“No,” he snapped back. “The food was the bomb! Escargot, fancy wines, all that.”
“Maybe you missed your home ground. The sagebrush, the cedar.”
“No man! Beautiful country over there! Big rivers, big trees, Eiffel tower, Mona Lisa, all that.”
I’d come this far with him and I was gonna get an answer.
“The money? You went broke.”
“No!” he screamed. “I had 4,000 bucks in my pocket when I got home.”
“Well, what was it then?”
Before he could answer I heard my name coming over the PA system. My son was looking my way and his fiddle player was holding his fiddle out to me. I ducked under the rope that separated the watchers from the players, stood up and looked back at my native friend. He was shouting something out at me.
“What?” I yelled back, leaning forward so I could hear him. The crowd was waiting for the song. The band was waiting for me. I was waiting for the answer. He looked off into the distance with a lonesome look in his eyes, leaned into me and, in a low voice, finished me off.
“Pretending to be a Sioux.”
And the laughter that rang came in red and in white.