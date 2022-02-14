The first step to forming almost all positive habits is simply showing up.
It is evident at the Y everyday: You put on exercise clothes. You start your car — maybe even scrape the windows. You walk in from the very back of the parking lot. You check in at the front desk.
Congratulations! You have officially shown up and half the battle is over.
By just showing up to a class or gym, your chances of improving your health skyrocket compared to the alternative of staying in bed, on the couch or maybe even upright at your desk. Over time, the principle of just showing up leads to habits, endurance and the confidence of knowing that if you take the first step the rest of the habit follows easily.
The same principle works for other things as well. My husband once taught a college biology lab and would say at the beginning of the class that if you show up every time it will be hard to fail the course. Easy as that. Showing up equates to absorbing some level of knowledge, and eventually results in more engaged, confident students.
I have also observed this approach working in other Y programs such as nervous kids signed up for overnight camp. When parents tell their children they have to at least go and try to stay for the first night — chances of success go up exponentially. The more times they show up to camp, the more likely the child is to be successful and more confident in their independent skill. We hope this confidence carries them through all sorts of other firsts.
The Y has recently been given the unique opportunity to spread this same concept to the spiritual focus of our mission of strengthening mind, body and spirit. With the support of an anonymous donor, the Y will be able to coordinate a scholarship for Sheridan County High School Seniors who over the course of a year attend ten church services (one per weekend).
An impressive 130 seniors could be eligible to each receive this $1,000 scholarship. No GPA, interview, extracurricular activity, or essay requirements. Also, there is not a specific church or denomination that they must attend. Just show up. The hope is by encouraging youth during this difficult time of adolescence to attend any church, they will form a habit that they can sustain or revert back to when life gets hard, anxiety filled or just lonely. Studies have shown that having a faith base supports coping skills and resiliency.
So just like biology lab, overnight camp, or a fitness class; the Y hopes the Show Up approach to church will be the first step toward greater confidence and stability for our youth.
For more information on the scholarship, contact the Y.