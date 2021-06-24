While driving through a mountain landscape right out of our backyard, a friend from an East Coast city recently asked me, “How do people in the West feel about public land? Are they upset that the government owns it?” The question wasn’t something I had considered before, and I took a minute to respond: “Sure, it is managed by the government,” I started, “But really it is owned by all of us. And so, of course not, everyone agrees with how it is managed.”
We were abruptly distracted by deer running through a field of wildflowers and the conversation subsided, but it got me thinking about two things. First, how lucky we are in Wyoming and several other western states that public land is so accessible. That it truly feels like it belongs to each of us. Second, when it comes to management of these lands, we tend to replace the word “our” public lands with “my” public lands.
There are approximately 640 million acres of federally owned land in the United States. Most of it is managed by four agencies: the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service. If you divide that among the roughly 330 million U.S. citizens, we would each be entitled to two acres. I don’t know about you, but I certainly use more than two acres of public land each year (realistically, I use more than two acres on most days of the year).
Even if you narrow that lens to just Wyoming, there are around 30 million acres of public land and about 500,000 people. That translates to about 60 acres each. While 60 acres is significantly more than two acres, it is still only 1/10th of a square mile.
After doing some rough math, I would venture to guess I use a minimum of 500,000 acres of public lands each year to enjoy rock climbing, snowmobiling, mountain biking, hunting and dirt biking. I typically spend a total of $100 per year on hunting licenses and off-road vehicle permits to do it. That is a pretty incredible value. When it comes to access to public lands, it doesn’t get any better than living in Wyoming or other western states.
Not surprisingly, the management of these lands is much more controversial in states that boast this great access. If you want to see some fired up outdoor enthusiasts, give them a couple of beers and ask what they think about any number of topics: guiding permits, corner crossing, motorized trail use and wilderness designations, etc. It can get heated in a hurry.
At the risk of offending all sides at the same time, I have noticed one thing we all have in common: We all want access right up to the point we want to use it, but no further.
My observation is that hikers want nice parking lots that allow them to drive their vehicles right up to the start of a well-maintained hiking trail, but encountering someone on horseback or mountain bike is frustrating. Rock climbers want a nice trail to the base of the cliff and safe equipment placed in the rock, but listening to motorized vehicles all day is annoying. And so the story continues…purist mountain bikers don’t want e-bikes and the e-bikes don’t want to be forced to use dirt bike trails. Single track dirt bikers don’t want four-wheelers or side-by-sides widening their trails. I have even seen snowmobilers annoyed by helicopter-accessed snow skiing, which I find to be a terribly ironic collision of the motorized and non-motorized debate.
While no one I know would say their access to public lands is more important than the access someone else receives, our own experiences play a significant role in how we view and advocate for management.
Perhaps my reflection has led me to a more thorough response to the question posed by my East Coast friend. When it comes to accessing and using public lands, they truly feel like my public lands. And here in Wyoming, we get to use well beyond our fair share of acreage without even thinking twice. But when it comes to the management of these lands, it’s important to remember they are our public lands. They must be managed in the interest of multiple user groups and industries, and in a way that conserves the land and animal populations for future use. While that tension can be frustrating at times, it really is an excellent system.
So next time you are out adventuring in your own backyard playground of public lands, keep these few things in mind: 1. They are accessible for each of us, but managed for all of us; 2. That parking lot full of out-of-state license plates represents people who get far less access on a regular basis than those of us fortunate enough to live in the West; and 3. Kindly smile and wave at those who might be taking advantage of public lands through a different medium than you. I would much rather share 640 million acres with a few others than be left with only two acres to myself.