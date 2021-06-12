Recently, I was reviewing my notes from a study session for yoga therapy certification training when I came across a significant foundational concept for lifelong health and well-being: four essential physical skills strength, balance, flexibility and agility should always be the basis of one’s yoga practices.
The combination of a breath-based and stress-relieving yoga practice creates the perfect setup for enhancing and maintaining an energetic spirit throughout each day. This complete package can increase physical ability to carry out activities of daily living with vim and vigor.
“Whatever your age, wherever you are at, beginning a yoga practice for healthy aging will serve you both today and in the long run. There may be no way to stop the clock, but by taking the time to maintain and develop your body, you can age with grace and vitality and maybe even enjoy a few more extra years,” Baxter Bell, MD, said.
To begin is the victory.
As we age, we lose muscle mass, but maintaining physical strength is not all about looking buff. Rather, appropriately safe training techniques assist in improving muscle and bone strength as well as joint health. Actually, both balance and coordination can improve greatly with practices focused on strength, and injuring oneself from falling becomes less likely.
An established measurement of flexibility is called range of motion referring to the “distance and direction a joint can move between the flexed position and the extended position, according to Wikipedia. A critical part of staying able-bodied is allowing limbs and spine to move with ease, thus decreasing injury risk.
In addition, muscles work more effectively because blood flow throughout the body increases. Improving flexibility evenly throughout the body adds symmetry as an ideal part of a practice, also diminishing risk of injury. Not too much, not too little — just enough.
Maintaining a sense of physical balance is especially critical throughout life to prevent falls and sustain independence and should be a focus of much attention daily throughout life. Every active movement provides a chance to practice balance. Formal balance training, combined with strength and flexibility, will definitely improve stability. Also, the ability to increase and focus awareness are essential to enhancing balance, an ongoing work in progress.
Agility is another significant physical skill that can increase longevity. Renowned yoga for healthy aging expert Baxter Bell, MD, describes agility “… as a quality of nimbleness that allows us to move through time and space with coordination …” noting that it “… helps us handle unexpected changes in our environment with ease and grace.” Agility requires a combination of the other physical skills and coordination to allow overall control of movement and sensory functions.
A yoga practice based in initiating movement through the breath keeps the mind calm and continuously teaches ease of movement through efficient and effective transitions. Using the four essential physical skills as basic groundwork for aging gracefully and staying independent as long as possible is key, and remember: To begin is the victory.