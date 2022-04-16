A year ago, I participated in the master gardener course through University of Wyoming Extension Program, an online course with 167 participants for 14 weeks. It opened up a new world of gardening for me particularly in the no till, no dig gardening method. I was a rototilling fan up to then; now I have restructured my approach to soil preparation. The question I pose to you today is what difference does it make: to till or not to till?
To answer this question I will give you information on what I learned through one of the master gardener classes. It was taught by Caitlin Youngquist, PhD, University of Wyoming Extension Agriculture and Horticulture educator based in Washakie County. She explained the ground beneath our feet is an entire living system of microorganisms, plants, decaying materials, insects and worms. This system is of mutual benefit to the air we breathe, the plants we enjoy and the soil they grow in. The energy and carbon dioxide that plants pull from the air is converted through photosynthesis into plant tissue growth and what is not needed is excreted into the soil through the roots including nitrogen, phosphate, carbon and sugars.
This in turn feeds soil microbes that break materials in the soil into small particles for the tiny plant root hairs to absorb needed minerals, water and nutrients from the soil. Microscopic threads formed by soil fungi attach themselves to the fine plant root hairs extending their reach into the soil for water and nutrients. The soil fungi form a sticky substance to stabilize clumps of soil (aggregates) to capture carbon in a usable form by the plants. In the no till/dig method the soil microbes, earthworms, arthropods, nematodes work together to decompose the organic materials such as leaves, decaying roots, compost into usable building blocks for the plants. They do all the digging for you! When tilling is introduced to the soil, this entire system is wiped out. Leaving this living system intact gives our gardens a jumpstart, amends the soil, retains moisture, reduces weeds and eventually leads to greater yields. Without the jumpstart, it takes longer for the seedlings to anchor down and go into production.
For those of you who are skeptics like I was, I encourage you to try a no-till section in your gardens or flower beds this spring. Ideally, prepping should be done in the fall when your garden area has stopped producing. There is no need to completely remove all your plants or pull them up by the roots. Dead roots become food for soil microbes. One option is to cover your garden area with cardboard or newspaper then cover this with a thick mulch of hay, straw, leaves, compost, grass clippings, aged manure, woodchips or sawdust. If no fall prep was done in your garden, you can still do this between your rows this spring.
When the time arrives to plant, pull back the mulch only far enough to plant your seeds or seedlings. Once your seedlings emerge the mulch can be pushed back around the plants to retain moisture. The first year you do this you may have to lightly lift the soil where the seeds/seedlings will be planted with a shovel, mattock, broadfork or a spading fork if you have soil compaction. Leave the compost between plant rows to decrease weeds and retain moisture. Try cluster planting for carrots, onions, beets, etc. to conserve water and decrease weeds. The number one rule above all else is to leave no bare ground. Bare soil in the fall tilling becomes a weed seed magnet, the top soil blows off, and erosion occurs.
How will you know if this makes a difference? It may take a few seasons but if you persist with this type of soil prep and planting you will eventually have nice loamy soil to plant in. After you have done a round of this type of soil prep, loosen the soil and inspect it. The best sign is the presence of earthworms, increased soil structure, less weeds, increased produce and magnificent flowers. This method results in less work and more enjoyment of your garden.
There are fun videos on the internet that go more into detail on no-dig and no-till gardens such as Gardener Scott at youtube.com/watch?v=We67veUla0Y and Steven Cornett on the use of a broadfork at youtu.be/LnlUxesnhfI. For more information on the master gardener program, see the University of Wyoming Extension website at wyo.edu/mastergardener/index.html. The good news is there is one scheduled this fall.