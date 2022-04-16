Spring is on its way, which means the time for seed-starting is near. Tomatoes are one of those veggies we need to start inside so they have ample time to germinate and get strong before we transplant them outside.
It’s always good to read your seed packet, but in case that information isn’t available, plant your tomato seeds about five to six weeks before the last frost date. In Sheridan, our average last frost date tends to be in the last week of May, so starting tomatoes in the last two weeks of April is ideal.
Try to avoid starting your seeds too early as this can cause your plants to become leggy and root-bound which makes for a more traumatic transplant experience. Make sure your starts are getting as much sunlight as possible throughout the day and they aren’t getting too cold at night.
One to two weeks before transplanting it will be time to “harden off” the plants. This is the simple process of taking them outside for at least a few hours every day. Hardening acclimates your plants to outside conditions—wind, colder temperatures and more sunlight. This will strengthen them and make for much tougher, happier transplants.
So now it’s the end of May, no more threat of frost in sight: let’s transplant! Choose the sunniest spot you have for your tomatoes, they thrive in full-sun. When you transplant, however, choose a cool, cloudy morning or evening since planting under a harsh sun can be shocking to the little ones.
Tomatoes are one of those plants that benefit from a very deep planting. To do this, remove the two to four bottom-most leaves, depending on the size of your transplant. Plant your tomatoes so deep that you cover the places where you removed leaves. This promotes root growth, providing a strong base and giving your plants the opportunity to suck up as many nutrients as possible.
As your plants grow bigger, it might be time to start pruning. Many people don’t prune their tomato plants—that’s fine! Pruning is used to prevent disease and promote larger fruit, but if you haven’t had issues with your tomatoes, you may not find pruning necessary. If you choose not to prune, just make sure your plant has proper airflow because when a plant is too crowded, it greatly increases the chance of disease and pests. If you do choose to prune, make sure you are pruning only indeterminate tomato plants — it’s not necessary for determinate plants and will actually lower the amount of fruit produced. Indeterminate plants are those that continue to grow as long as weather conditions permit. Determinate plants stop growing after they flower, are bushier, and don’t require (as much) trellising.
The simplest form of pruning is to remove the suckers. Those are the little shoots coming up from the axles, that is, the space between a leaf and the main stem. It’s best to do this when they are small because you can remove them easily with just a pinch, and it creates a much smaller wound for the plant to heal. If you are going to remove a larger sucker, make sure to use a sharp tool to prevent a worse wound. One rule of thumb many gardeners follow is to remove all suckers under the first strong branch below the first flower cluster. If you’re wondering what’s best for your plants, do a little experimenting this summer. Choose one plant to prune more aggressively and one not so much. Either way you’ll get fruit, but you will be able to see the difference in size and amount as well as the overall health of the plants. So much of gardening is just this — experimenting.
As the season goes on, it’s a good idea to spend some time with each plant, checking leaves and fruit for signs of disease or pests. Crop rotation is an easy and effective way to avoid these issues. It helps return different nutrients to the soil plus interrupts cycles of pests and diseases that become reliant on a certain plant. Practice crop rotation by planting your vegetables in a different place every year. It helps to draw a map of your garden each season.
Consistent watering is another way to help your tomato plants maximize consistent fruit growth. If you’ve ever seen a big, beautiful tomato with a crack in the skin, there is a good chance this was caused by inconsistent watering. Try to water the same amount each day to avoid unwanted symptoms like cracking. Also, water your plants at the root instead of sprinkling water on the top. Wet leaves greatly increase the risk of disease and pests.
In the beginning of your season, check your soil to find out the nutrient levels. Each plant has different requirements, so if you notice your plants are not doing well, they might benefit from some added nutrients. There are myriad resources online — like the University of Wyoming’s Extension program — that have information on what each plant needs to thrive.
We’ve reached harvest season. If you’re using your tomatoes for immediate use, harvest when fully ripe, that is, when the fruit feels a little softer. Harvest fruit less ripe — slightly harder — if they won’t be used right away. At the very end of the season, we are often met with an untimely frost. If it’s one or two nights and the lows aren’t too low, it’s likely you can just cover your plants and they will be fine. If, however, the low is very low, like in the low 20s or teens, and you’re scared your plants won’t make it, harvest whatever fruit you can — ripe or not. Fruit will ripen inside if you keep them sandwiched between newspapers, in a paper bag, or near some bananas since the potassium they emit is said to aid in the ripening process.
So now we’ve made it through the life of a tomato plant. Good luck to all you gardeners have fun experimenting and getting to know your plants.