In October 1917, two men perished in the Bighorn Mountains when they were caught off guard by a sudden blizzard of ferocious intensity. The two deer hunters, Roy Snyder and Melvin Sutton, were both Big Horn residents. Snyder was foreman of the Goelet Gallatin ranch and Sutton was employed by the William Moncreiffe ranch. Snyder left behind a widow and child 18 months old. Sutton was not married.
The day started innocently enough when Snyder and Sutton, together with Floyd Bard, the foreman of the Moncreiffe ranch, trekked horseback up Little Goose Canyon to hunt deer. When they came to a mountain, they decided to separate and proceed on foot. They drew straws to determine who would go together and who would go alone. It was a fateful draw. Bard drew the short straw and went off alone while the other two started up the hill toward the headwaters of Little Goose and Piney creeks. The weather was so moderate that they left their coats on their saddles. The two men were never seen alive again.
The storm was declared to be one of the worst in the history of the country. The newspaper account said, “Men who were in the valley say that it came on suddenly and that the eddying snow almost immediately made it impossible to see more than a few feet. If this was true in the valleys on the mountain top it must have been something terrific.”
Bard made it back to the place where the trio had parted, found the horses and took them back to the permanent camp. He later returned with fresh horses and built a signal fire for his two partners. Bard waited anxiously through the long night, but when the men did not return he sped to Big Horn to spread the alarm. Men immediately turned out and searched all day and night without results. Another party of more than 50 men was formed to comb every foot of the country in the mountains above Little Goose Canyon.
This party eventually found tracks in the wild and rugged country in spite of the deep snow. Y. D. David of the forestry service and L. N. Larson “with skill that rivaled an Apache” led in the hunt. The trail led to grim results.
The two men were frozen to death. The exact details of their struggle to survive in such deplorable conditions were at first subject to conjecture. At one point, Sutton was believed to have drowned in Piney Creek. But later, when the knot of mystery was unraveled, the most probable scenario unfolded. It was finally determined that rather than attempt to return to their camp when the storm broke out, Snyder and Sutton headed down Piney Creek to seek shelter in Dr. Whedon’s cabin. They had struggled all one night in the cold and the next morning when they headed for the cabin they were so exhausted they could barely walk. It was a sensible decision based on the situation they faced. But the fierce weather and their condition thwarted their plans.
Sutton couldn’t make it. Exhausted, he collapsed and froze to death. He was found face down with his gun in his arms, covered in snow. Snyder struggled on downstream toward the cabin so he could possibly “return with succor” for his companion. Tragically, because of the blinding snow he missed the fence of the cabin by less than 4 feet. He was found downstream — perished.
The effort to recover the bodies was described as “Herculean.” The bodies were carried for miles to even reach a place where they could be hoisted up the steep canyon walls with ropes. They were then placed on sled pulled by a team of horses. The snow was so deep that to even get to that point required a dozen horsemen going ahead to open the way.
The last rites were performed over the bodies of Roy Snyder and Melvin Sutton in a double funeral at the Goelet Gallatin ranch where “…immense assemblies of sorrowing friends were present to pay their respects to the memory of the dead and to offer their sympathy to the living relatives.” Sutton was interred in the Big Horn cemetery and Snyder was shipped to his home in Cody.
Even now, some 105 years later, the horrible incident leaves us with some unaltered cautions to heed when in the Bighorn Mountains for any reason. Always be prepared. Expect the unexpected. Never take Mother Nature for granted. She’ll turn on you in a heartbeat.