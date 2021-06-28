Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Transitional Care Unit is a hospital-based short-term care unit for medically complex patients who are transitioning after a hospital stay. This type of care is referred to as sub-acute care, or skilled care, and is a great option for patients who completed acute medical treatment but still need therapy and assistance to regain their fullest functionality before going home or to next level of care.
Originally established in 2005, the SMH TCU is designed to provide rehabilitation and skilled nursing care to ensure patients meet health care goals. It provides coordination and continuity between various providers, services and settings. The interdisciplinary team of professionals serving these patients may include: physical, occupational, speech, pulmonary and respiratory therapists; nurses; case management and social workers; dietitians; pharmacists; and physicians.
One of the services most beneficial to any person’s successful transition from a hospital stay to home is this team. The team meets regularly with each patient and/or their families and caregivers throughout their stay to ensure the TCU care provided is on track with individualized and established goals.
After a serious illness or injury, it can be a challenge to make that transition back to normal life, especially if the new normal is different. That’s where TCU care also steps in. It allows patients to take their time adjusting to a new quality of life, emotionally and physically. Days of care in the TCU range anywhere from three to 100 days depending on individual patient circumstances and health care guidelines.
Our hospital’s case managers assist patients and their families when needed with the determination of the most appropriate setting for the next step or level of care. Individual needs are reviewed, discussed and assessed by the team in conjunction with each patient. Many times this process may include a visit to the patient’s home to ensure it is safe and set up correctly for success.
Or it may be an opportunity to connect and introduce patients with other support services available in our area. While TCU care is extensive in its approach, its main focus is to ensure quality, safe care and help patients return to daily environments with the highest level of strength and functionality possible. The TCU helps minimize the chance of a patient’s return visit to the hospital.
The expansion of our hospital’s TCU combines this unique care and the patient experience. Our new TCU on the second and third floors of the 1954 hospital will ensure a quality stay for patients in a separated environment. Patient goals vary, but may include learning new skills, participating in activities and socialization.
This daily routine is also a big component to prepare for the transition back home. Some of the activities include: cooking and baking in the TCU kitchen, completing laundry tasks, improving mobility through exercise either in the therapy gym or outside on the beautiful SMH campus, practice entering and exiting a vehicle and a beautiful group dining and activity area with views of the Bighorn Mountains.
The desire of every member of our SMH team is to provide excellent care close to home for our Sheridan community. The TCU Expansion greatly enhances our ability to meet the needs of the patients we serve every day.
Editor's note: Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Case Management Team contributed to the column.