Turbo milk

I sometimes like to think of my life as a series of snapshots in time. The more chaotic and complex the situation, the more I enjoy viewing it through the lens of a still photograph.
Last weekend one of those snapshots emerged: I was at 11,000 feet in a beautiful, snow-covered landscape. It was 0 degrees, perhaps a bit colder with windchill. I was standing in the snow next to my 850cc turbo-charged snowmobile, but the only motor running in that moment was that of my battery powered breast pump.
While the scenery for pumping was quite nice, I wasn’t particularly enjoying the ambient temperature. The first thought I had was, “Oh, the things we do for our kids.” Then I quickly realized a more accurate statement would be, “Oh, the things we do for snowmobiling.” The intersection of those statements is where I find myself as the parent of a 6-month old baby.
I am admittedly a very selfish person when it comes to my hobbies and interests, which is probably why I waited until the second half of my 30s to have a kid. One of my biggest fears was that my entire lifestyle would have to change, and my identity as a working professional and avid adventurer would disappear.
When I found out I was pregnant, I didn’t tell too many people for fear of them weighing in on the need to tame down my lifestyle while pregnant. Eventually, it became pretty obvious, and I heard the dreaded comment more times than I could count, “Your life is about to change a whole bunch.”
The people making this comment had more experience parenting than I did, so I just assumed they were right. But in the back of my mind I couldn’t help but formulate a silent rebuttal, “Well, I really like my life. So I hope it doesn’t change too much.”
Did my life change a whole bunch? I guess so. My metric of “getting enough sleep” has plummeted. The amount of silliness and giggling inside our house has skyrocketed. I have a whole new frame of reference and appreciation for my husband as a father. My claim of being able to travel anywhere with a single bag is now laughable.
In other ways my life looks really similar. We go climbing with friends on sunny days in Sinks Canyon. My husband and I both work our full-time jobs that require traveling around the state. We invite friends over for dinner on a weekly basis and drive or fly long distances to see family.
Sure, sometimes having kid means we have to make sacrifices. Like this week, when I couldn’t speak at a conference because the little guy caught a cold and couldn’t go to daycare. But other times we ask him to adapt to our schedule and accommodate our priorities. Like last week when he slept in a Pack n’ Play in a hotel bathroom and spent the day with our friend while we went snowmobiling.
Though these scenarios may appear to be influenced by having a kid on the surface, at a deeper level they represent the values that have long been present in our family: supporting each other, chasing joy and being present in the moment. If anything, adding a family member has sharpened the focus of how we go about honoring these values.
My husband and I try not to feel guilty when we travel for work, even if it means leaving the other one with a sick kid. We put our phones down at night when it’s time to play with stuffed animals and sing songs in the bathtub. And we don’t stress when a night of sleep gets ruined by traveling to a new place to chase fresh snow with our friends.
Maintaining our interests and adventure pursuits is part of the equation that works for us. There may be other families who choose an equation centered around making cozy memories at home. Or perhaps a family that likes the equation of not having a kid. All of those are OK too.
Do what works for you. Put energy and effort into the experiences you want to cultivate and don’t worry what they look like to everyone else. And if you find yourself pumping breast milk on the side of a mountain in 0 degrees, smile at the absurdity of how those priorities play out in real time.
I will close with some of the best parenting advice I have received to date. My friend Olivia advised that when you are looking for information on the internet, never start with “Is it bad if…” or “Should you always…” Instead, phrase the query as the statement you want to be true. That way the search engine algorithms find articles that support the decision or life snapshot you are hoping to create.
Hey Google: “Breast milk is best for baby when immediately frozen to 0 degrees; also OK to pump next to a turbo-charged snowmobile.” And even though that article didn’t exist before today, it does now.