Mark Twain had many great quotes, but a few that struck home with me this past week are “If you don’t like the weather just wait five minutes” and “Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it.”
One of the things I love most about living in Wyoming are the four seasons. There truly is something about each season that resonates with me.
I’ve had many personal changes that bled from summer to fall. This seasonal transition reminds me that when we experience change in our lives, we are literally handed the opportunity to stay grounded. While leaves change color on a tree, the tree remains a tree. When leaves fall off and expose bare branches and trunk, the tree remains a tree. In fact, we see more of the tree when it stands exposed and yet our mind looks upon it and determines, “That tree looks so different now!”
This year we have been particularly blessed with gorgeous fall colors. Well, up until the first snowstorm hit. As I write this it is once again a beautiful fall day — in fact I have the office window open enjoying the fresh air. But … wait five minutes.
Maybe you question my pleasure of the seasons. Maybe you’re like me and understand my love of the changing season, or maybe you think I’m crazy. Let me share a few things that excite me about the changing seasons and perhaps it will also provide you with a new perspective.
With each season come new sounds, feelings and smells. The scent of lilacs blooming, a gentle breeze, buzzing of bees, the smell of the earth and the sound of crunching leaves or warmth of a crackling fire.
Seasonal foods and beverages can also be fun and adventurous. The change in seasons also provides you a great opportunity to try new recipes. Spring and summer tends to be lighter meals (think salads, barbecue and vegetables.) But as soon as it shifts to fall and winter, I move into soup and stew making. While you may enjoy baking year round, it’s wonderful to walk into a cozy, warm kitchen in the middle of winter to the scent of homemade bread or cookies.
Holiday decorating can be as extravagant as a full house makeover or as low key as a few choice pieces to help celebrate the holiday and season.
Other things to consider are activities that align with the season. You may be more inclined to read or enjoy a crossword puzzle during the cold months and be out and about during the warmer months.
Take the chance given to you during the fall and winter months to slow down and recharge. We have a tendency to stay busy and take advantage of the extra daylight as much as possible. By summer’s end, I tend to be done with the energy of gardening and flower care and welcome a chance to slow down. A little winter hibernation is a great time to recharge, relax and rest.
Whatever your favorite season is, I challenge you to embrace and appreciate the cycle of all four seasons. And remember, if you don’t like the weather … wait five minutes.