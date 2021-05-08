If you haven’t seen the recent press releases coming out of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, we have launched a campaign to encourage people to lock their homes and vehicles. Additionally, the county has been reminding people how hard it is for emergency services to find rural addresses when the house numbers are not clearly visible.
Well, I feel it is important to repeat those helpful hints and shed a little light on the growth we have made in the Thompson household in that vein over the past decade.
When we moved out of Sheridan to a rural subdivision a couple decades ago, my wife and I thought we moved back to the 1980s. If the car keys were not in the ignition, ashtray or visor, we would have to embark on a day-long search and rescue mission. The house door was seldom locked, to the point we struggled to find the key when we went out of town or employed a house-sitter.
As I took reports of burglaries and vehicle thefts from the far reaches of the county, I told myself it would never happen to me. Thankfully, it hasn’t, but my aha moment might be a little more embarrassing than suffering the loss of property.
One fine Tuesday I was sleeping peacefully in an empty house while the kids were in school and my wife was at her day job. I was enjoying the peaceful tranquility after a mundane night shift, fully engrossed in a R.E.M. sleep cycle. I somewhat stirred to a familiar voice saying “hello” from the back door, or I should say from inside the back door.
Yes, it was unlocked.
As I came to the sleepy realization that someone was in my house, I sprang to my feet ready for action. OK, not really. I jumped out of bed and scrambled to close my bedroom door while simultaneously lowering my crossed arms in a feeble attempt to cover my scantily clad midsection.
I have guns and I know how to use them. They are strategically placed for optimum accessibility and I can navigate my entire home blindfolded. But, my first thought when an intruder entered was whether he will think less of me because of my Spiderman underoos. Anyway, I recognized the voice as a local paramedic and realized he was looking for a nearby medical emergency. You see, deputy sheriffs are often first on scene for such emergencies and there was a marked patrol truck in my driveway. Rather than search for unrecognizable and often faded or missing house numbers, the ambulance crew pulled in to the only driveway on the street with a sheriff’s office pickup.
I learned two valuable lessons that day, both of which are a good reminder for everyone in Sheridan County. If you want emergency services to find your house by the quickest means possible, prominently display large reflective house numbers. And the easiest way to protect your family from unwanted intruders and to prevent theft (or embarrassment) is to lock your house, garage and car.