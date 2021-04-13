Listening to The Two Tracks’ April 3 happy hour livestream concert after-the-fact Monday morning, I was reminded of a phrase I heard earlier this year.
Two band members — Julie Szewc and Dave Huebner — celebrated together, as it had been two weeks since they received their second COVID-19 vaccination, thus marking their immunity from the virus. They encouraged everyone to receive the vaccine so they could begin playing for folks in person for the first time in more than a year.
What I initially thought was a quote from a Super Bowl commercial may have been on another piece of COVID-related advertising, but the quote is what stuck in my head: “We’ll be together again soon.”
I’ve had it written on a sticky note on my desk computer for weeks now. Like others, March brought on some not-so-great memories of lockdowns and orders, events canceled and time lost with loved ones. The hope of a vaccine and people receiving those vaccinations lightened up March 2021 and continues to provide glimmers of an in-person future.
Things like live music, 3rd Thursday festival and other fun summer events, though, cannot happen without vaccinations and increased immunity for a majority of the population.
U.S. Census Bureau 2019 estimates records Sheridan County holding a population of 30,485. Of that population, 6,911 have been fully vaccinated and 1,621 have been partially vaccinated. In total, around 8,532 people in Sheridan County have received a vaccine — give or take some, as Wyoming Department of Health graphs do not include vaccines administered by Walgreens and CVS through the Federal Pharmacy Partners for Long-Term Care program — which means around 28% of people in Sheridan County have been vaccinated.
The World Health Organization does not know the percentage of people who need to be immune from COVID-19 to reach herd immunity. As an example, though, measles requires 95% of a population to be vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is about 80%, according to a Dec. 31, 2020, article posted on WHO’s website.
Sheridan County is pretty protected from most issues city folk deal with, including massive COVID spread and deaths, but it’s still important to do what you can to help the greater good.
If you choose not to be vaccinated for one reason or another, that’s certainly your choice, but I was greatly encouraged to see people of all ages in the room with me at Sheridan Memorial Hospital a couple weeks ago waiting their required 15 minutes before they were dismissed after receiving their first or second COVID-19 vaccine doses.
It’s worth a bit of pain and slight illness to protect your fellow Sheridan County neighbor from a virus that contributed to the deaths of 31 Sheridan County residents in the past year. Do your part. Get vaccinated. Then, we’ll be together again soon.