Dear SCSD2 families,
We are excited to welcome our students, families and staff for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Sheridan County School District 2 is a community that works hard to ensure the learning, wellbeing and success of all students.
This district is an amazing place to learn and work, due to the dedication of parents, staff members and trustees, in partnership with the broader community of Sheridan that values education and its youth.
As superintendent, I actively foster a supportive, professional culture that puts students and their learning first. I believe that relationships are the foundation from which any successful district is built, and that taking care of every individual is essential.
To promote the success of all students, our staff are committed to actively engaging the parent community.
We aim to accomplish this through ongoing communication and school connections that build strong relationships between parents and educators. You are always welcome to come visit your child’s school and we sincerely appreciate your involvement. SCSD2 believes that informed, engaged parents are extremely valuable partners in any student’s education.
As a district, we are profoundly grateful to the Sheridan community for its ongoing support of education and youth. The partnerships our district has developed with supporters — individuals, businesses, agencies, foundations and nonprofit organizations — have been essential to our success. We cannot deliver a quality education in isolation.
I invite parents to reach out to teachers, administrators or me if you have any questions or concerns.
Your child’s education is our highest priority. Parents put their trust in us to care for their children and ensure that they learn. Please know that we take this responsibility to heart. Our staff is dedicated to providing quality opportunities for all students to learn, achieve and grow. Together, we will accomplish our mission.
In Sheridan, everyone plays a critical role in achieving our fundamental purpose–high levels of learning for all students, whatever it takes.