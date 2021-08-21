Welcome back to the 2021–2022 school year for Sheridan County School District 3.
I am excited to begin the new school year as part of your team. I am glad that we will be having school live and in person again this year.
I hope you have all had a great summer rejuvenating for this upcoming school year. I can’t wait to see our students in person on the first day of school.
A little about myself, I am a Wyoming native and have lived in quite a few places across Wyoming growing up but graduated from high school in Midwest.
I’m the second oldest of six kids.
I attended the University of Wyoming and earned a B.S. in Physical and Health Education and had the opportunity to play football for the Cowboys. Go Pokes!
Since that time, I have completed a master’s degree, an educational specialist degree and doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming. I taught for a few years in Campbell County School District at all three levels, which included teaching in Wright.
My first administrative job was in Sweetwater County School District 2.
I returned to Campbell County as a high school associate principal and held numerous other administrative positions including the superintendent of schools. For the past three years, I have been the superintendent in Laramie County School District 1 in Cheyenne.
I have been blessed to spend all my years in Wyoming working as an educator and leader. I am very proud, humbled and eager to work as part of the SCSD3 educational team.
We had numerous employees working over the summer and preparing for the upcoming school year, and we appreciate their hard work. Some special thanks to our maintenance, grounds and custodial crews for the long hours put in to take care of our school. They have done a great job in the short time period getting prepared for a new school year. Hats off and much appreciated for everyone’s hard work. Take a minute of your day to thank them for the hard work they put in this summer if you get a chance.
We started classes Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. We will have about 98 students to start the year and look forward to having a wonderful year with students making a ton of academic and social growth.
Thanks to all our returning and new students for the effort they will be putting in this year to be successful. We want to thank our teachers, parents and community members for all the preparation and support for the upcoming year.
Go Panthers!