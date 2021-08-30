Are things changing super fast right now? Or is it just me? Is it COVID-19? Or is it, in part, the buzz about the great exodus of urban areas? There are a lot of new faces in Sheridan, and housing is certainly at a premium. Even traffic — if you can call it that — seems heavier.
I, myself, get excited about new people, new ideas and new energy. And, I also get anxious about new people, new ideas and new energy. Not really anxious about any individual person arriving, but more this irrational notion that new ingredients in our local recipe will somehow change the essence of what makes Sheridan great.
I worry about losing the small-town friendliness. I worry about no longer experiencing the ease in which you can get from point A to point B, and find a parking spot or a table in a restaurant. I worry that newbies will have no buy-in to the philanthropic culture of Sheridan where everyone actively invests to ensure our small town has the resources and amenities of a town twice its size.
Just as I am starting to reel with all of the “what ifs," I stop.
Wait. I was new to town once.
I fell in love with Sheridan, with its incredible history, western style, friendly folks and beautiful old houses. I wanted to start a family in this great community with wonderful schools, parks and activities. And in return, Sheridan welcomed us warmly and demonstrated in its actions how Sheridanites treat each other; what it is like to live in a place where anonymity is not an option, nor is it appealing, once you start participating in all of the healthy things our community offers.
So, maybe, I need to change my narrative. Instead of thinking about how new community members will change us for the worse, I need to take time to look at the opportunity that fresh community members provide.
Sometimes, new players get us off our laurels and make us realize that others can arrive with a strong work ethic and motivation that pushes us out of our comfort zone and small town tempo. Sometimes, new people help us see options or alternatives where we didn’t see them before. Sometimes, new has the potential to enhance what is already here and doesn’t necessarily need to replace anything.
I am not a cook. However my husband is a wonderful cook who can take foods I thought I loathed and make them taste amazing. It is through him that I have learned that adding additional ingredients can bring out delectable flavor in the original dish. A flavor that was always there but waiting to be highlighted.
I wonder if new residents in Sheridan will have the same effect — enhancing the flavor of Sheridan; bringing out more of what makes Sheridan a great place to live and work.
So, if you are reading this and you are new to Sheridan, I would like to extend a warm welcome. I can’t wait to see what you add to our community.