A few weeks ago, a friend stopped by the Rooted in Wyoming office for a quick visit. It was nice to catch up, but something she said has stuck with me. You know how some thoughts just linger? Her offhand comment, the same one we’ve all heard hundreds of times in the last year, “This world….it’s a hard place right now,” sent my mind reeling.
It almost felt as though that hard was a reason to stay stuck. Away from the difficulty, yes, but also the goodness of the world. Now we could discuss for days how different, how changed, how unpredictable this world is and still never be satisfied. It’s easy to point out what’s flawed or contrary to our way of thinking. What’s hard, but necessary, is to cultivate anything good, anything worthy of our time or effort.
How does that happen when we are looking only through the lens of how hard it is to be in the world?
It made me wonder, how do we cultivate something different, something better? During a recent discussion of our strategic plan, Rooted in Wyoming named cultivate as one of our four core values. From the outside, this might look like a gardening term, after all we build school and community gardens so it’s a logical leap. But it’s so much more than that. What would it mean in this season to cultivate friendship, to cultivate community, to cultivate joy and compassion and yes, maybe a garden too?
In the garden, the definition of cultivate is to assist the growth of crops by tilling, labor or care. Likewise, on a more personal level, cultivate is defined as improving or developing by careful attention, training or study. Cultivation is a choice. What we cultivate in our lives is, by careful attention, care and labor, an active choice.
That could look like planting a neighborhood garden; we personally think this is an exceptional first step. It could be starting a book club, have a real discussion around the dinner table (no phones in sight), walking down the street and saying hello to a neighbor, giving a stranger a compliment or sending a card to someone you haven’t talked with in a while, taking cookies to a friend or joining your city council and engaging in what your community could look like.
In the words of Jane Goodall, “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”
What kind of world would you cultivate, and what could it mean to you and those around you? I would encourage you to imagine the world you want to live in and start cultivating it in the most mundane of daily acts. Your world might be your city, your neighborhood or just the people around your kitchen table. In every moment, it’s worth cultivating the kind of place we want to live in.
The world may feel hard, but a starting a garden isn’t. Start planning your garden — your place for intentional growth, your place for sustenance and joy — today. It’s worth the effort.
Jodi Kenney is Rooted in Wyoming project and outreach coordinator.