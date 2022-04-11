Recently I was home ill for 10 days. The first five of those days were spent with eyes closed having random thoughts and then failing while I tried to make senses of these random thoughts.
By the seventh day, I began to close my eyes and the random thoughts switched to wonderful memories of being a camp director at the Y. Many of the great experiences I had in this position obviously relate to the youth I was privileged to spend time with.
One of my favorite times relating to youth, ages 4-15, as well as counselors, ages 16-22, was their ability to honestly share their random thoughts without fear of being judged. The question I often asked was “When you close your eyes at night what do you think of?” The answers ranged from fears to joy to confusion. You could see the change in their facial expressions as they shared and truly felt they were being heard.
So, by the eighth day, I retrieved my journals and began to travel down memory lane, reading some of the random thoughts shared with me. Here are a few of my journal entries:
Sam, age 7: “I like to feel the sunshine. But DON’T look at the sun.”
Rachel, age 6: “You really can wish upon a star. Even you, Sandy, as a big person.”
Reece, age 10: “I like to be a good friend.”
Aubrey, age 8: “Always keep secrets unless it will hurt someone. That’s hard to do sometimes.”
Erin, age 16: “Will I pass my driver’s license? Will I have to parallel park? Should I practice parallel parking?”
Cynthia, age 10: “When there is a police car behind our car, my dad always gets nervous.”
Joe, age 6: “Why doesn’t everyone like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? They are the best. Well, unless you use strawberry jam. I don’t like strawberry jam.”
Ryan, age 8: “I think I can love three girls at the same time. Do you think the three girls are ok with that?”
Riley, age 18: “If you ask someone for help, you always get a positive response.”
Susan, age 12: “I’m unhappy when I’m not kind to others.”
Daniel, age 9: “Girls don’t usually like spiders thrown on them. I need to remember that. But, I’d really like a girl that liked spiders.”
Sara, age 13: “I really like to see my mom and dad holding hands.”
Jacob, age 10: “I like and don’t like being responsible. It’s hard sometimes and I sometimes have to do it over. That’s ok though.”
Savannah, age 18: “It’s important to keep your promises. If you don’t think you can keep it, then don’t make it a promise.”
Reed, age 19: “High school is a really small part of my life. I wish I hadn’t worried so much about stuff during high school. It’s all ok.”
Michael, age 11: “I got in trouble today. I wish I hadn’t gotten in trouble today. It’s easier to stay out of trouble.”
McKenzie, age 6: “I like having bedtime stories. But I really like having my mom and dad change their voices while reading me a bedtime story.”
Robert, age 7: “I believe in Santa but sometimes Santa runs out of wrapping paper and has to borrow some from mom and dad. I know cause my presents from Santa are wrapped in the same paper as my presents from mom and dad. Santa has a lot of presents to wrap so it’s ok.”
I relish my time spent with these young people and the healthy bond that we fostered with each other. When you are open and honest with people, it encourages them to do the same — no matter their age. It isn’t enough to just talk. It is equally important to listen and really hear what they are willing to share.
So my question to you is, “When you close your eyes tonight, what will you think of?