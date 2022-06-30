Only 20 years ago, the area that we now call Whitney Commons was unrecognizable from what we see today. Purchased in 2002, Whitney Commons is now owned and operated by the Whitney Benefits Foundation, but the area has a varied and interesting history.
Built in 1888, the Sheridan Brewing Company initially occupied this space. Located centrally in the community of Sheridan, the Sheridan Brewing Company sold beer until prevented by prohibition in 1920. At that point, the brewing company shifted its focus to soft drinks until they were able to produce beer again in 1933. The Sheridan Brewery founder, Peter Demple, frequently did business with Edward A. Whitney, raising capital from the banks Whitney owned. While in operation, the brewing company was a major contributor to the commercial industry of Sheridan County. Although the Sheridan Brewing Company operated in its central location for more than 60 years, after it closed in 1955 the building stood empty until it was torn down in 1997.
Adding to the history of Whitney Commons is its role as the housing site of the Mandel Cabin. Owned and cared for by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wyoming, the Mandel Cabin was one of the first structures in Sheridan County and served as Sheridan’s first post office. Built by George Mandel in 1880, the cabin was purchased by John Loucks in 1882. The cabin has a long history and for a time was attached to the Dutch Henry cabin, where together they served as Sheridan’s first store and school. At one time the cabin was owned by Whitney who added a second story, doing business in the lower floor and residing above. After being rebuilt by the Colonial Dames in 1977 at the Trails End State Historic Site, the cabin was moved to Whitney Commons in 2002.
Whitney Commons also played an important role in the creation of the Sheridan trail system that we know today. In 2006, the Henry Burgess bridge was built connecting Whitney Commons and downtown Sheridan to Kendrick Park. The bridge was named to honor the contributions of Sheridan resident, local attorney and Whitney Benefits Trustee Henry Burgess. Burgess, a graduate of Harvard, served in the Army as a lieutenant colonel in World War II and was a representative in the Wyoming House from 1949-1951. He played an instrumental role winning a lawsuit against the federal government that brought millions to the Sheridan economy. The resulting trail, created in part with this bridge, is now a part of the Sheridan trail system that runs from South Park to Malcolm Wallop Park.
Knowing the history behind our parks and community centers in Sheridan County is valuable as we enjoy and maintain these areas. Through continued betterment of our community, we can honor the history of these locations and build upon the work of those before us.