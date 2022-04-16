Wildscaping is like turning your yard into a little national forest by using native plants to provide a home for wildlife, but why do it?
I’ll start with something practical, like how native plants will simply make your life easier. Planting the right plants in the right place eliminates a frustrating uphill battle that can occur when trying to grow non-native plants in our native soil. Natives often require less water, which is good for the earth as well as your wallet. According to “Wyoming Wildscape,” you could reduce your growing season water costs by up to 60% if you transformed your lawn into a wildscape. Plus, you wouldn’t have to mow as often. Water isn’t the only thing you would be saving money on. You would save pesticides since they would be counterproductive to the natural world you would be creating. Native plants also don’t require constant use of fertilizers, so you would save money there, too.
There are personal reasons to wildscape. If you want to get your kid outside, this might be the way to do it. Your garden would create a fascinating world that can provide excellent entertainment and become an outdoor classroom. Wildscapes do not have to appear messy or unkept. They can still be tidy, quite beautiful, and the star garden of the neighborhood. You would also be doing conservation work, which is a great reason to feel good about yourself.
The biggest impact wildscapes have are environmental and ecological. At the simplest level, less mowing means less pollutants, and native plants help to manage watersheds and sequester carbon. In the grander picture, wildscapes would help contribute to entire ecosystems and wildlife populations.
According to Smithsonian, only 3% of the earth has not been heavily influenced by humans. As a result, habitats for wildlife have become fragmented. Installing wildscapes could help create and connect corridors of wildlife habitat that had been once destroyed. According to Doug Tallamy who wrote “Bringing Nature Home,” if half of the lawns in the U.S. were dedicated to native plants and landscapes, there would be natural area created that would be cumulatively larger all national parks combined.
Native plants encourage biodiversity and help prevent extinction possibilities of native species. Ninety percent of insects that feed on plants are specific in what they can eat due to having coevolved with those plants. Natives will help to sustain these native insects, which in turn, helps to sustain other species and the food web.
Wildscaping reduces the possibility of invasive species. Bringing alien plants into our garden brings the threat of potential invasive plants. Eighty-five percent of invasive plants were escapees from our gardens. Many invasive plants have a lag time where they are changing genetically and building up density before they get out of hand. Japanese Honeysuckle was sold in the nursery industry for 70 years before it became invasive. This is not to say that all non-native plants or cultivars are evil. They are not and there is still room for them in our gardens, just make some room for natives, too.
The best reason to wildscape is because it will support us as a species. In an interview with Joe Gardener, Doug Tallamy said, “We do not have ecosystem function without native plants, and you don’t have humans without ecosystem function.” Ecosystem collapse creates human unrest, but there is something we can do about it. That something is to plant natives that will connect our gardens to each other. What a way to truly be part of something bigger.