We’ve experienced our first snow storm and cold temps for the winter of 2021/2022. I have great memories of snowy winters growing up in Sheridan.
I’m guessing I have such wonderful memories simply because I experienced those cold winter months as a child. I never had to deal with all the stuff parents did — shoveling the driveway, shoveling again after a few hours of constant snowfall, providing a family of five kids with mittens, boots, snow pants and hats, keeping pipes from freezing, navigating bad roads or budgeting for higher utility costs.
As a kid, you had zero worries.
We had games to play. Do you remember Fox and Chicken? You would stamp out a big circle in the snow with a pathway across the middle. It was like a game of tag — only in snow. Harder to run fast but softer landing when you fell (or were pushed upon being tagged). We often visited grandmother in Story and played Fox and Chicken.
We had sledding to do. We’d wait anxiously for enough snow to pull out our toboggan and sleds from the depths of the garage. We also found that a sturdy piece of cardboard was acceptable for a few good runs. I, as the youngest of five, was restricted to Kendrick Hill. I watched, disgruntled, as my older brothers had sledding adventures at Linden and Tank Hill and usually came home with tales of high speeds and crashes.
We had lessons to learn. I’m not sure what percentage of children stick their tongue to metal. It’s certainly one of those things you only do once in your life. Two years ago, my daughter and her family were visiting from Australia. The grandkids ended their visit experiencing this common error. Granddaughter Heidi stuck her tongue to a fence post and yes, it stuck. Grandson Jacob “helped” by pulling her off the post. She finally recovered with just a lisp, but I think Jacob is still traumatized.
We had preparations to be outside. Did you place bread bags over your feet before sliding them into boots (or in later years Moon Boots.) This was our attempt to keep our feet drier. The other footwear we had that I don’t see worn any longer was galoshes. Remember galoshes? Those waterproof shoes made from rubber that you wore over your ordinary shoes. As we scrambled to get outside and begin our winter adventures, we didn’t have time to worry about matching gloves, mittens, scarves or hats. We had options. Once outside, the choices were numerous depending on the type of snow. Would it stick together well enough to create the biggest snowman on the block? Or better yet, would it stick together enough to begin a snowball fight that I rarely, if ever, won.
If the snow wouldn’t stick, you could create snow angels. The challenge was always to get out of the snow angel without leaving your footprints. Once you were soaked through and through, you would come in and leave a trail of wet snow gear throughout the house. Do you remember having cold hands and placing them under the faucet to warm them up? Cold water did the trick, but if you put them under warmer water you would feel the discomfort of pins and needles throughout your fingers and hands.
I have many memories. School snow days, skating at the neighborhood ice rink, hot chocolate, snow forts or sitting by the picture window watching the beauty of the snow. What memories do you carry in your heart from winters of youth?
I’ll leave you with this quote from Victorian era writer and philosopher John Ruskin: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.”