I am powerful.
What does that phrase make you think? How does that phrase make you feel?
I discovered quickly that phrase terrified me when applied to myself. I couldn’t certainly be powerful, and if I was, I’m sure it was used in a negative context.
Last week, 24 citizens of Sheridan County came together to learn that power is a neutral word, not negative or positive, and should be used as a term to mean energy focused on a desired result for the health of the community. It took me, part of the 24, a while to own my power.
The training, part of a five-day CIVIC leadership training put on by the Blandin Foundation through the Center for a Vital Community, taught leaders to think externally about leadership. While personal leadership skills were certainly taught and obtained, the focus remained on Sheridan County and how the 24 minds in the room can work together to maintain a healthy community. Fortunately, the 2021 class of CIVIC is the program’s sixth class, thus providing a smooth road to success.
Day three was power day. The first two days served as a warm-up to the grueling but fruitful days to come. The power conversation landed right in between, when the class was close enough to be slightly vulnerable but maybe not comfortable enough to fully let loose — that was Thursday.
After wrestling with the word, I realized power comes from those who give it. I am a catalyst for power. My power as editor of a newspaper comes from the subscribers and interested members who read the words of our reporters. The power of the words written by reporters comes from the sources willing and brave enough to trust us with their words.
On day one of the training, I introduced myself and joked that I likely had quoted nearly the entire room of leaders in the newspaper at one time or another. That, truly, is my power. Your words are my power.
So whether it’s Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson calling about an incident in the county, Jack Fritz quietly leading in the No. 2 position, Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride empowering his staff to reach out to The Press or Jenny Tribley sharing her insight about the elderly in our community, all voices matter and bring so much power to our community.
Thank you, Sheridan, for bringing me power. I hope to continue utilizing that power as energy focused on a desired result for the health of the community.